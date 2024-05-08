Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament and Eddie Vedder “Have Huge Props” for Taylor Swift

During the 1990s, few bands compared to the popularity of Pearl Jam. Considered one of the most popular rock and roll bands of the 90s, the band gained massive success thanks to selling more than 85 million albums. Even Rolling Stone named them in their Top Ten Live Acts of All Time. Not to mention they ended up inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame the first year Pearl Jam was eligible. But besides solidifying themselves as a top band in music, recently, both Eddie Vedder and Jeff Ament turned the spotlight away from them and placed it on Taylor Swift as they praised her drive for perfection.

Joining Bill Simmons on his podcast, both Vedder and Ament had nothing but good things to say about Swift and her Eras Tour. After taking his wife and two daughters to one of Swift’s concerts, Vedder said, “She’s an artist who’s respectful of her audience and I know from my daughter that she’s really kind of incredible at planting these little … hidden codes that they can pick up. And then all of a sudden, it activates all those people that are listening, and has them involved in it.”

Not done showering Swift with praise, Vedder continued, “I think it’s done in a very creative way — she changes it up and there’s talk about what she played that night. She’s able to just keep putting out music and putting out music.”

Jeff Ament Shares His Take On Taylor Swift

Not letting Vedder have all the praise, Ament chimed in with his own take on Swift, suggesting, “A couple records ago, choosing to work with the Aaron Dessner guy from The National and Bon Iver — like those songs to me are the most interesting songs, because I think that palette I like.” He added, “She’s not afraid to change and change in a way that maybe is kind of anti-pop in some ways, you know, which is … I have huge props for that.”

Outside of her Eras Tour, Swift continues to dominate the music industry and airwaves thanks to the recent release of her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.

(Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)