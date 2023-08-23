Review: The Teskey Brothers Hit Their Sweet Spot on ‘The Winding Way’

THE TESKEY BROTHERS

THE WINDING WAY

(Glassnote)

4 out of 5 stars

This will be our year / Took a long time to come, sings Josh Teskey on the Teskey Brothers’ third studio album and first since 2019 breakthrough Run Home Slow. While the song concerns a romantic relationship, those lyrics could easily apply to the Australian band he and his brother Sam have fronted since 2008 and their gradual yet steady rise to worldwide fame.

However, there is no doubt about the soulful brothers’ popularity at home. Their previous set won three ARIAs (essentially an Australian Grammy), rising to No. 2 on the Australian charts. Sam also notched a Grammy nomination for his engineering work on it.

Although it took four years for The Winding Way to arrive, the siblings have not been idle. Both recorded solo projects and released Live at the Forum in 2020. A second live album with a full orchestra (albeit no apparent audience), further displayed the group’s talents.

This 10-tune collection doesn’t stray from the Teskey Brothers’ sweet spot. Josh’s yearning voice and aching phrasing remain heavily influenced by Otis Redding. The lyrics reflect lost or found romance, and the music could have been recorded in the prime of Memphis’ Stax and Hi labels. You can trace the thumping tom-toms bubbling under “I’m Leaving” back to Al Green’s finest recordings; Sam’s snaking guitar leads are reminiscent of the Muscle Shoals Swampers. And the simmering, greasy groove brings it all home.

This smooth, yet far from slick, sound recalls the classic recordings in the genre from five decades ago. Josh’s passionate, full-throated singing can elevate anything, but these tunes are especially melodically moving. The overall solemn mood seldom upshifts though, which becomes somewhat repetitious.

Taken individually, each selection is immaculately crafted. And when Josh opens up as strings and horns swell behind him on the emotionally riveting ballad “Take My Heart,” it’s clear he has hit his sweet spot.

These compelling slices of pure, potent soul should make this the Teskey Brothers’ year.