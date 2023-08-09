Revisit Michael Jackson’s Gravity-Defying Motown 25 Performance of “Billie Jean”

In 1982, Michael Jackson released the album Thriller, and life was never the same. The album remains the best-selling record of all time, thanks in part to the song “Billie Jean,” produced by Jackson and Quincy Jones.

Videos by American Songwriter

Jackson, of course, had already risen to fame and fortune with his family band the Jackson 5. He was just a kid then. But in 1982, he was an adult at the height of his power, one of the best entertainers in the world—and maybe ever.

For evidence of this, look no further than 1983 and the Motown 25 celebration, which also included the likes of Smokey Robinson, Diana Ross, and Marvin Gaye. Forty years ago, Jackson thrilled onlookers and audience members with gravity-defying moves. Below, we will offer a running diary of the five-minute performance that continues to stun.

Follow Along with the Video Below

0:02: Everyone is screaming. Jackson is dressed in a glistening sequin tuxedo. He puts a hat on and all of a sudden he’s the only thing that matters in the world.

0:11: Jackson is thrusting his pelvis. Only he could make this look this cool. The “Billie Jean” beat is playing and people are standing, shrieking, and waiting with awe.

0:14: Jackson kicks the air and moves his body like it’s made of clay. He has a giant white Mickey Mouse glove on one hand.

0:22: Jackson throws his hat for some reason. Now we can see his face.

0:37: Jackson is singing, his pop voice perfect. And he’s sliding his feet in various angles like the floor is made of ice. Does he have ice on his shoes? We’ll report back if we find out.

0:42: Jackson puts his hand suggestively in his pocket. The camera pans out. Audiences at home can’t have this much sex.

1:17: His socks are sequin.

1:26: Jackson sings a good life lesson. And mother always told me be careful of who you love /

And be careful of what you do ’cause the lie becomes the truth.

2:53: He is so light on his feet—feathery! That’s all, that’s the thought.

3:35: The song’s instrumental break begins here. Jackson begins to give the performance something special. He is revving himself up like a fighter jet.

3:38: Jackson introduces the moonwalk. The crowd cheers. He does about 13 spins in a full circle, and then punctuates the move with a seated-like post in an invisible chair. But he’s also on his tip-toes like a ballerina.

3:52: He does another limber leg kick into the air. All of these moves become iconic over the years, and decades, and remain so today.

4:20: Michael did it again. Images from this moment will last forever.

PR News Foto/Authentic Brands Group / The Estate of Michael Jackson / Press Release