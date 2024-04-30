Slipknot Announce Knotfest Iowa with Knocked Loose, GWAR

2024 seems to be the Year of Slipknot, with a massive tour underway, a new drummer announcement, a celebration of their debut album, and numerous festival appearances. Now, the heavy metal band is kicking off their own festival called Knotfest Iowa this September. It’s going to be no small feat, either. The lineup will feature Slipknot, Rammstein’s Till Lindemann, Knocked Loose, GWAR, Hatebreed, Poison The Well, and more.

Knotfest Iowa 2024 will take place on Saturday, September 21 in Des Moines, Iowa at Water Works Park.

The main place to get tickets will be Ticketmaster. A ton of different presale events will go live starting today through general on-sale on May 3 at 10:00 am local. You can get VIP passes and hotel packages from the festival website as well.

If you can’t get in on the presale events, you can always check Stubhub for tickets once general on-sale kicks off. Stubhub is a great little spot for last-minute tickets or tickets to sold-out festivals. It’s worth at least checking since the platform usually has at least some inventory.

Additional bands that will be making an appearance include Vended, Zulu, Twin Temple, Holy Wars, Swollen Teeth, Spine, Dose, and Dying Wish. There will also be an immersive pop-up exhibit called The Slipknot Museum at the event, which could be interesting for megafans. Slipknot’s limited edition No. 9 Iowa Whiskey will also be available for sale at the event and online.

This is going to be a one-of-a-kind fest with a ton of icons in the heavy metal world, so get your tickets before it’s too late!

Saturday, September 21 – Des Moines, IA – Water Works Park – 11:00 am

Photo courtesy of Slipknot’s official Facebook page

