Why Isn’t ‘The Voice’ on Tonight? When Does Show Return to Two Live Episodes per Week?

Sit tight, fans of The Voice, because your favorite show is returning to two episodes per week soon. After April, the show will run on both Mondays and Tuesdays again, with episodes on Mondays starting at 8 p.m. Eastern and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

The Voice will return on May 6 and 7 with the premiere of the Live Performances. The Top 12 will perform on live television for the first time, where anything can happen and the stakes are higher than ever. Monday’s episode will determine the nine artists who will move on to the Live Semi-Finals. Eight will be voted through by viewers, while the remaining four will perform for an Instant Save.

Right now, the Top 12 consists of Josh Sanders, L. Rodgers, and Asher HaVon from Team Reba; Serenity Arce, Maddi Jane, and Nadège from Team Chance; Nathen Chester, Bryan Olesen, and Zoe Levert from Team Legend; and Karen Waldrup, Tae Lewis, and Madison Curbelo from Team Dan + Shay.

Blake Shelton Would Consider Returning to The Voice on One Condition

Former The Voice coach Blake Shelton is doing pretty well for himself even though he’s left the show, where he held the longest tenure out of all the coaches. However, he recently shared that he would consider returning to the show on one specific condition.

First, Shelton explained that he doesn’t “miss the job at all.” He shared that near the end of his run he was afraid he would find himself “just going through the motions” and took it upon himself to take a break before he got to that point.

“Those artists need somebody fighting for them,” Shelton told Entertainment Tonight. “The second I started feeling like, ‘Oh my gosh, I don’t even remember what season this is anymore. Who are the coaches on this season?’ [I knew that] I needed [to get] away from here.”

However, Shelton did say that he would return to The Voice if they could get the original season one coaches back together—himself, CeeLo Green, Christina Aguilera, and Adam Levine.

“If they were ever able to put together the original four coaches again, maybe [I’d return] for one season, a one-off,” he said. “That would be fun for me… That would be something I would be interested in doing.”

Unfortunately, Christina Aguilera feels similarly to Shelton—as in, she doesn’t miss The Voice and has no plans to return. There’s no word on how CeeLo Green or Adam Levine feel, but getting Aguilera back would be a tough sell.

