Beach Fossils Unveil 2023 Headlining Trek

Beach Fossils have announced a 2023 North American Tour. The group will be joined by Turnover, who serves as the opener on the band’s headlining tour. The trek will kick off with a show at Variety Playhouse in Atlanta on October 24.
The tour news comes on the heels of Beach Fossils’ stint as an opener for Post Malone. After their time with Post wraps on August 19, Beach Fossils’ headlining tour will travel to Nashville, Houston, Los Angeles, San Diego, Chicago, Seattle, and many more major U.S. cities. The tour will come to a close with a show on November 30 at Knockdown Center in Queens, New York.
Check out all of Beach Fossils’ scheduled tour dates below:
Opening For Post Malone
08-10 Albuquerque NM – Isleta Amphitheater
08-12 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
08-13 Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
08-15 Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
08-16 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
08-19 San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater
Headlining Tour
10-24 Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse
10-25 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
10-27 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
10-28 Dallas, TX – House Of Blues Dallas
10-29 Austin, TX – Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater
10-31 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
11-02 Los Angeles, CA – The Novo
11-03 San Diego, CA – SOMA SD
11-05 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
11-06 San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom
11-08 Seattle, WA – The Showbox
11-09 Vancouver, British Columbia – The Pearl
11-10 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
11-14 Minneapolis, MN – Uptown Theater
11-15 Chicago, IL – Metro
11-16 Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall
11-17 Detroit, MI – The Majestic Theatre
11-18 Toronto, Ontario – The Phoenix Concert Theatre
11-20 Boston, MA – House of Blues
11-21 Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
11-25 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
11-27 Richmond, VA – The National
11-28 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
11-30 Queens, NY – Knockdown Center
