Beach Fossils Unveil 2023 Headlining Trek

Beach Fossils have announced a 2023 North American Tour. The group will be joined by Turnover, who serves as the opener on the band’s headlining tour. The trek will kick off with a show at Variety Playhouse in Atlanta on October 24.

The tour news comes on the heels of Beach Fossils’ stint as an opener for Post Malone. After their time with Post wraps on August 19, Beach Fossils’ headlining tour will travel to Nashville, Houston, Los Angeles, San Diego, Chicago, Seattle, and many more major U.S. cities. The tour will come to a close with a show on November 30 at Knockdown Center in Queens, New York.

Check out all of Beach Fossils’ scheduled tour dates below:

Opening For Post Malone



08-10 Albuquerque NM – Isleta Amphitheater

08-12 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

08-13 Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

08-15 Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

08-16 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

08-19 San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater

Headlining Tour

10-24 Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

10-25 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

10-27 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

10-28 Dallas, TX – House Of Blues Dallas

10-29 Austin, TX – Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater

10-31 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

11-02 Los Angeles, CA – The Novo

11-03 San Diego, CA – SOMA SD

11-05 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

11-06 San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

11-08 Seattle, WA – The Showbox

11-09 Vancouver, British Columbia – The Pearl

11-10 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

11-14 Minneapolis, MN – Uptown Theater

11-15 Chicago, IL – Metro

11-16 Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

11-17 Detroit, MI – The Majestic Theatre

11-18 Toronto, Ontario – The Phoenix Concert Theatre

11-20 Boston, MA – House of Blues

11-21 Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

11-25 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

11-27 Richmond, VA – The National

11-28 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

11-30 Queens, NY – Knockdown Center

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella