Revisiting The Eagles’ 5 No. 1 Hit Singles

Normally, we like to do articles that spotlight the five biggest hits of an artist or band’s career. Well, The Eagles made it nice and easy for us. The band ended up with exactly five No. 1 hits on the pop charts, making it simple for us to identify their most successful quintet.

Videos by American Songwriter

Revisiting these five chart-toppers also helps take us through some of the major milestones in the band’s career. And it gives us an excuse to listen to these classics all over again.

“Best Of My Love” from ‘On The Border’ (1974)

Believe it or not, The Eagles once suffered a bit of a commercial slump. After they started fast with a trio of Top 25 hits from their debut album, Desperado failed to produce any charting singles. They then tried a pair of rockers as the first two singles from their 1974 release, On The Border. Neither of those songs did much on pop radio. That’s when they decided to go with a ballad. Smart move. “Best Of My Love”, which showed off both Don Henley’s silky solo vocals and the incredible blend of voices from the entire band, shot the band into the stratosphere.

“One Of These Nights” from ‘One Of These Nights’ (1975)

Don Henley and Glenn Frey showed great savvy throughout their career in following musical trends to see what would work at radio. They also wanted to branch out from the country rock that defined their early records. “One Of These Nights” found them trying on slick R&B moves and pulling them off better than most thought that they could. They also added just enough rock heft to keep their core audience happy. Give credit for that to Don Felder, whose smoking guitar solo tears through the proceedings.

“New Kid In Town” from ‘Hotel California’ (1976)

Because the title track has received such acclaim, it might be surprising to some to realize that the band chose “New Kid In Town” as the lead single of Hotel California. Don Henley and Glenn Frey received help from their songwriting ace in the hole, JD Souther, on this one. On the surface, it’s a song about the way that romance can fade when the luster has worn off and people start to take it for granted. But The Eagles were also commenting on the fickle nature of the music scene and how stars come and go.

“Hotel California” from ‘Hotel California’ (1976)

Yes, we understand that “Hotel California” just might be the most overplayed song in the classic rock pantheon. (No offense to you, “Stairway To Heaven”.) For that reason, some people might have turned on it. We’d advise you to sit down one day and listen to it as if hearing it for the first time. Maybe that will help you realize what the band pulled off here. Have you ever heard an epic so seamless and yet so elusive? Think of how many lines from the lyrics have entered the lexicon. And ponder whether you’ve ever heard a more iconic guitar part than the dual lines of Joe Walsh and Don Felder.

“Heartache Tonight” from ‘The Long Run’ (1979)

The Long Run, weakened by its tortured creation and bitter outlook, couldn’t hold a candle to Hotel California. But at least The Eagles reached back for one more sing-along classic. There’s nothing too hefty behind the meaning here, which is how “Heartache Tonight” was intended. Glenn Frey and JD Souther started writing it as a play on a Sam Cooke song. Frey’s buddy Bob Seger came up with the iconic chorus, and Don Henley pitched in on the lyrics. A lot of cooks, but this broth came out tasting quite fine anyway.

Photo by Fotos International/Getty Images