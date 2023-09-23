3 Rhett Akins Songs Every ’90s Country Fan Knows By Heart

Over the past 20 years, Rhett Akins has become one of country music’s most commercially successful songwriters. He’s the creative mind behind an impressive list of hit songs recorded by Blake Shelton, Jon Pardi, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, and Dustin Lynch, just to name a few.

He’s also the father of hit country artist Thomas Rhett and has even co-written multiple tracks with his son over the years. But before Akins earned the reputation of being the go-to songwriter on Music Row, he cultivated a music career all his own.

From “Don’t Get Me Started” to “That Ain’t My Truck,” these are the Rhett Akins songs that took country music by storm in the 1990s.

1. “She Said Yes”

Penned by Akins and Joe Doyle, this tale of fiery, lasting romance won the hearts of many country fans upon its release to radio in 1995. The cut from Akins’ debut record, A Thousand Memories, became a solid Top 20 hit for the burgeoning country star.

2. “Don’t Get Me Started”

Arguably one of the decade’s most anthemic love songs, “Don’t Get Me Started,” is a bold and passionate celebration of love that overtakes every part of your body and mind. Released in 1996 and written with Mark D. Sanders and Sam Hogin, the track became Akins’ first and only No. 1 hit as a solo artist.

3. “That Ain’t My Truck”

This electric guitar-driven tune reflects on what can happen when you become the odd man out in a tumultuous love triangle. “That Ain’t My Truck,” a heartbreaking story-song penned by Akins, Tom Shapiro, and Chris Waters, soared to No. 3 on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart shortly after its release in 1995.

