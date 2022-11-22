Thomas Rhett Earns 20th No. 1 Hit in Less Than a Decade With “Half of Me”

Thomas Rhett has achieved a major career feat.

TR has earned his 20th No. 1 single with “Half of Me” featuring Riley Green. This marks a milestone for the country superstar, as he has accumulated 20 No. 1 hits in less than 10 years. His reign at the top of the country charts started in 2013 with “It Goes Like This” and continued with “Get Me Some of That,” “Crash and Burn,” “Die a Happy Man,” “Marry Me” and several others.

“#HalfOfMe officially makes 20 number ones as an artist in 10 years. This milestone occurring on a week of gratitude couldn’t be more fitting,” TR shares in a celebratory Instagram post alongside a video called “One Decade, Twenty Number Ones” that features clips of all his chart-toppers to date. “There’s so much to be thankful for this year. I’m just absolutely humbled and floored. And I have a feeling the next decade is going to be even better.”

He then prompted fans to share their favorites in the comments, with several picking “Remember You Young” and “Die a Happy Man,” the latter of which became his highest-charting song on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 21. It was named Single of the Year and Song of the Year at the 2016 CMA Awards and 2017 ACM Awards, respectively. Nelly also recorded a cover of “Happy Man” in 2016.

“Half of Me” is the second single off Rhett’s latest album, Where We Started, and was co-written by the singer, his father Rhett Akins, Josh Thompson, and Will Bundy. As a songwriter, TR has also penned hits by other artists, including Cole Swindell’s recent No. 1, “She Had Me at Heads Carolina,” Florida Georgia Line’s third No. 1 single, “Round Here” and Lee Brice’s “Parking Lot Party.”

See the full list of Rhett’s 20 No. 1 hits below:

“It Goes Like This”

“Get Me Some of That”

“Make Me Wanna”

“Crash and Burn”

“Die a Happy Man”

“T-Shirt”

“Star of the Show”

“Craving You” (featuring Maren Morris)

“Unforgettable”

“Marry Me”

“Life Changes”

“Sixteen”

“Look What God Gave Her”

“Remember You Young”

“Beer Can’t Fix”

“Be a Light” (featuring Reba McEntire, Keith Urban, Hillary Scott and Chris Tomlin)

“What’s Your Country Song”

“Country Again”

“Slow Down Summer”

“Half of Me”

Photo: Courtesy of Green Room PR