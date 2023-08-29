5 Songs You Didn’t Know Rhett Akins Wrote For Other Artists

The country music scene is synonymous with visuals of cowboys in their cowboy hats, and a beautiful Western ranch to complete the setting. While this is a stereotype, country music actually originated from the Southern and Southwestern regions of the United States. When Rhett Atkins released “Don’t Get Me Started” in 1996 as the lead single from his Somebody New album, fans felt like they were transported back to those visuals proper country music evokes in listeners.

Unsurprisingly, Akins was a co-writer for his hit song. The Georgia-born singer has been known to flex his songwriting skills, so much so that he became one of the three members of The Peach Pickers, a songwriting team comprised of Akins, Dallas Davidson and Ben Hayslip. Songs written by Akins make up a majority of his discography.

For his own catalog, he wrote songs like “Heart to Heart”, “What They’re Talking About”, “Old Dirt Road”, “She Said Yes”, “That Ain’t My Truck”, “Every Cowboy’s Dream”, “Carolina Line”, “That Girl”, and “You Rock Me.” After 2006 and since joining The Peach Pickers, Akins has focused on writing songs for other artists.

Here are five unexpected songs you didn’t know he wrote for other artists.

1. Blake Shelton – “Honey Bee” (2011)

Written by Rhett Akins and Ben Hayslip

Nine-time winning judge of The Voice, Blake Shelton, released “Honey Bee” in April 2011 as the first single in his album Red River Blue. In July, the song peaked at No. 1 on the US Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and also got a Grammy nomination in the Best Country Solo Performance category.

For the writing, Akins said he had initially thought about writing a song titled “Huckleberry,” but he changed the word to “Honeysuckle.”

You’ll be my soft and sweet

I’ll be your strong and steady

You’ll be my glass of wine

I’ll be your shot of whiskey

You’ll be my sunny day

I’ll be your shade tree

You’ll be my honeysuckle

I’ll be your honey bee

2. Luke Bryan – “I Don’t Want This Night to End” (2011)

Written by Rhett Akins, Luke Bryan, Dallas Davidson, and Ben Hayslip

Country music star Luke Bryan released “I Don’t Want This Night To End” in September 2011 on his album Tailgates & Tanlines as the second single. Music critics gave the song lots of positive reviews by praising the simplistic writing in its lyrics and the catchy chorus. The song peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and at No. 22 on the Hot 100 chart.

And I don’t know what road we’re on

Or where we’ve been

From staring at you girl

All I know is I don’t want this night to end

3. Dustin Lynch – “Small Town Boy” (2017)

Written by Rhett Akins, Kyle Fishman, and Ben Hayslip

For his third studio album, Current Mood, Dustin Lynch released “Small Town Boy” in February 2017 as the second single on the album. Rhett Akins, Kyle Fishman, and Ben Hayslip co-wrote the song while on the annual Farm Tour hosted by Luke Bryan in October 2016. What better place to get inspiration for a country music song than at a concert hosted on local farms? On Billboard’s Country Airplay chart, it peaked at No. 1 and No. 2 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart and was certified Platinum by the RIAA in 2018 for recording over a million units in sales and streams.

She loves a small town boy like me

She’s my ride or die baby

She’s my cool, she’s my crazy

She’s my laid back in the front seat

She’s my with me to the end girl

I’m turning it up to ten girl

She can have anybody that she wants

Or be anywhere she wants to be

She loves a small town boy like me”

4. Josh Turner – “All Over Me” (2010)

Written by: Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip, and Dallas Davidson

Country and Gospel music artist Josh Turner, released “All Over Me” as the second single from his album Haywire. Akins said the song was meant to be a feel-good summertime song about needing to get in the water with your girl because of the hot weather. The song peaked at No. 59 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and at No. 97 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Bring on the sunshine, bring on the good times, girl let me look at you

Jump in the front seat, kick up your bare feet, honey let your hair down too

I know a spot down on the river, underneath the Sycamore tree

Save all your kisses, but bring on your sweet love, pour it all over me

All over me

5. Jack Ingram – “Barefoot and Crazy” (2009)

Written by: Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip, Dallas Davidson

In March 2009, country music singer Jack Ingram released his album Big Dreams & High Hopes and its second single was “Barefoot and Crazy.” After its release, the song reached No. 10 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. The unique title came from Rhett Akins, who removed his flip-flops while they were working on the song. He commented that his feet were bare and wild, which later led to the rebranded title of the song.

The song is a narration of a man picking up his lover in his Chevrolet while hoping to get “barefoot and crazy” with her by the water.

Jumpin’ off the deep end

Goin’ barefoot and crazy, me and my baby

Back flip off the flip right bridge

Double dog, dare me and I will

Meet me at the bottom with a cool wet kiss”

The world of songwriting is often a collaborative task, and Rhett Akins’ contributions have left an indelible mark on the country music scene. From love anthems to reflective ballads, Akins’ talent for crafting relatable, fun, and heartfelt lyrics has helped shape some of the most beloved songs in contemporary country music.

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images