Bob Minner Records ‘Solo’ Album Exclusively On The New Collings CJ-45 T Guitar

There’s no better demo to showcase an acoustic guitar’s pristine tonal qualities than a respected flatpicker recording a full album of solo instrumentals using only that instrument. The all-new Collings CJ 45 T receives this honor and high validation from Bob Minner, Tim McGraw’s acoustic guitarist for nearly 30 years.

Collings re-imagined this new model to give it a distinct tonal variation from others in its traditional family. The CJ-45 T uses a slope-shoulder design, and the body construction has been completely re-engineered, including new bracing carves and patterns.

In the video below, Minner, lutherie Bruce Van Wart and engineer Clint Watson discuss the appeal of the vintage-inspired CJ 45 T.

Introducing the Collings CJ-45 T guitar, featuring Bob Minner

“This feels like an old guitar… but I know it’s a Collings,” Minner says in the video. “Even over a majority of the vintage stuff, this would be what I would take into the studio because it’s built right.”

Minner’s new release, Solo, which his boss Tim McGraw called ‘so darn good,’ is an 11-song album of instrumentals recorded exclusively on the Collings CJ 45 T.

Minner’s playing on Solo is gentle and fluid, filled with concise, flat-picked melodic lines. He effortlessly coaxes beautiful tones out of the CJ 45 T (or perhaps it’s the other way around). Either way, the result is a match made in guitar heaven.

Minner also paid a visit to the wonderful Artisan Guitars store in downtown Nashville and talked shop with the staff. Watch below:

Purchase Bob Minner’s Solo record from his website here: https://minnerguitar.com/

Visit the Collings website for more photos and information on the CJ 45 T guitar here: https://www.collingsguitars.com/acoustic-guitars/cj-45-t/

Collings CJ-45 T

Features:

Top: Sitka spruce

Back & Sides: Honduran mahogany

Construction: Traditional Series Build and Voicing

Neck: Honduran mahogany

Body Binding: Ivoroid with no purfling

Fingerboard Binding: None

Peghead Binding: None

Bridge: Ebony straight-style with 2 5/16″ spacing

Fingerboard Radius: 12″

Fingerboard: Indian rosewood with 19 frets and MOP long dots

Bridge Pins/End Pin: Ivoroid with no dot

Nut: Bone, 1 3/4″

Saddle Bone: cutthrough

Neck Profile: CJ-45 Carve

Neck Joint: Mortise & tenon hybrid

Truss Rod: Fully adjustable

Frets: Medium 18% nickel-silver

Peghead Veneer: Ebony with MOP Collings logo

Tuners: Nickel Waverly w/ Ivoroid buttons (16:1 ratio)

Rosette: Simple ivoroid with b/w purfling

Scale Length 24 7/8″

Brace Material: Adirondack spruce w/ abbreviated tongue brace

Brace Pattern: CJ-45 Wartime scalloped X-brace

Body Finish: High gloss nitrocellulose lacquer

Neck Finish: High gloss nitrocellulose lacquer

Pickguard: Tortoise

Strings: D’Addario EJ-17 (.013″- .056″)

Case Deluxe hardshell case by TKL

Dimensions:

Body Length: 20 1/8″

Body Depth: 4 7/8″

Lower Bout Width: 16″

Total Length: 41″