Rihanna’s 14 Hot 100 No. 1 Songs Ranked

Rihanna is a hitmaker if there ever was one. She holds the No. 3 spot in a list of artists with the most No. 1’s on Billboard‘s Hot 100–and for good reason. It’s no surprise that 14 of Rihanna’s songs have been chart-toppers. Her unique mix of Caribbean beats and contemporary pop flavors is just the ticket for modern radio play.

Below, we’ve decided to pit each of her No. 1 songs against one another to see which song is truly the be-all and end-all in Rihanna’s catalog.

14. “SOS”

“SOS” is punchy and complete radio fodder. It’s the type of dance track that dominated the airwaves in the late ’00s. It’s not one of her more imaginative tracks, but it is strong enough to have established her as the next big thing in pop music.

13. “Only Girl (In the World)”

Similar to “SOS,” “Only Girl (In the World)” is a little run-of-the-mill. Nevertheless, Rihanna’s star power was evident enough to land this one No. 1 status.

12. “S&M” (feat. Britney Spears)

Rihanna established herself as a sex symbol with the release of “S&M.” The song had a strong showing in its original format, but the remix with Britney Spears rose all the way to No. 1. Two pop icons on one song? How could it not take over the charts?

11. “Rude Boy”

“Rude Boy” is an amalgamation of many of Rihanna’s sonic influences: reggae, dancehall, and R&B. It’s impossible to not feel an urge to move with this song’s intoxicating rhythm.

10. “Diamonds”

“Diamonds” is one of many examples of Sia’s unique songwriting voice. The singer/songwriter has a number of hits herself but made the apt choice to give this song over to Rihanna. Rihanna makes quick work of the meandering melodies and celebratory lyrics.

9. “The Monster” (Eminem feat. Rihanna)

Eminem and Rihanna rose to No. 1 together in 2013 with “The Monster.” Rihanna provides a melodic refrain to help break up Eminem’s onslaught of rhymes in an almost symbiotic relationship.

8. “Live Your Life” (T.I. feat. Rihanna)

“Live Your Life” is an anthemic as they come. The lyrics are rousing and all but demand the listener to sing along. Hey, never mind what haters say, ignore ’em ’til they fade away / Amazin’ they ungrateful after all the game I gave away, she sings.

7. “What’s My Name” (feat. Drake)

Rihanna and Drake are another powerhouse duo. The pair’s musical styles go hand in hand, making their collaborations feel as natural as rain. Though they would later share another track together that would amass even more cultural capital (see “Work,” below), “What’s My Name” is an early example of their chemistry.

6. “Disturbia”

One of Rihanna’s darkest offerings, “Disturbia,” is also one of her most enticing. There is a haunting quality to this 2008 hit that the listener can’t help but explore time and time again.

5. “Love the Way You Lie” (Eminem feat. Rihanna)

Eminem and Rihanna seem to have a secret formula for creating hits. Rihanna also provided additional vocals to Eminem’s “Love the Way You Lie.” Her soft vocals seem to be the perfect counterpart for Slim Shady’s edgy raps.

4. “We Found Love” (feat. Calvin Harris)

“We Found Love” is bolstered by Clavin Harris’ honed EDM touch. In the 2010s, it seemed like every song Harris worked on became a chart-topping hit. His hit-making status mixed with Rihanna’s keen pop sensibilities helped set this song up for monumental success.

3. “Take a Bow”

In many of Rihanna’s more recent efforts she is focused on staccato rhythms and near raps. “Take a Bow” is a reminder that she has quite a set of pipes hidden behind it all. Released in 2008, the song sees Rihanna drum up a powerful, heartbreak-ridden performance.

2. “Work” (feat. Drake)

“Work” was a cultural phenomenon in 2016. Rihanna had millions of people attempting to whine like she did in the accompanying music video–to varying levels of success. It shined a light on her Caribbean roots and also set a new standard for hip-hop-influenced pop.

1. “Umbrella” (feat. JAY-Z)

Though she has many hits to her name, “Umbrella” is widely considered the song that helped catapult Rihanna to superstardom. The sultry, mid-tempo track was a defining moment in her career and, as such, deserves the top spot on this list. The world may very well have not been privy to subsequent Rihanna No. 1s if it weren’t for the release of “Umbrella.”

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)