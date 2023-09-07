Kanye West Files Lawsuit Against Social Media Account Leaking His Music

In the past year alone, Kanye West has been hit with about six lawsuits by paparazzo photographers, Boogie Down Productions, former brand partners at Adidas and Gap, and former employees at his Donda Academy. However, this week, he filed a suit of his own, alleging that a well-known hip-hop blog has been illegally leaking his music.

Obtained by TMZ on Wednesday (September 6), the suit is directed towards the user behind Instagram and Twitter accounts named DaUnreleasedGod. Hoping to eventually identify the legal name of the person behind these pages, West alleges DaUnreleasedGod “misappropriated his trade secrets,” per TMZ.

The suit notes that West believes this individual is somebody he used to work with, meaning that they must have signed “a confidentiality agreement” before West gave them access to his music. According to West, DaUnreleasedGod has leaked 32 songs from West’s vaulted catalog since March, 11 of which were posted on Instagram and 21 on Twitter.

These include alternate versions of tracks that landed on both Donda and JESUS IS KING, West’s two most recent albums. Additionally, some of these songs contain appearances from stars like DJ Khaled and DaBaby, and some are even reference tracks West recorded for Rihanna and will.i.am. It’s currently unclear what West is seeking in compensation from DaUnreleasedGod.

This lawsuit surrounding West leaks comes as the polarizing Chicago rapper is supposedly planning a new album, as NBC News reported last month that the project’s release is “imminent.” Most recently, West was spotted in Ireland attending the Electric Picnic Festival. There for Steve Lacy’s headline set on Friday (September 1), West was seen embracing the singer after the show, where Lacy allegedly played multiple unreleased songs they’ve collaborated on recently.

Before this, West was spending time in Italy recording songs for the aforementioned upcoming LP, confirmed by frequent collaborator Ty Dolla $ign. So, even though it seems West is waist-deep in lawsuits against him and filed by him, it looks like he’s also focused on putting together music to drop soon, which would be his first output since his antisemitic tirade towards the end of 2022.

