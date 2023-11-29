Drake’s 13 Hot 100 No. 1 Songs Ranked

Last month, Drake tied Michael Jackson’s record for the most Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits for a male soloist at 13. He did so with the song “First Person Shooter (feat. J. Cole),” the sixth track off his October 6 studio album For All The Dogs. In fact, Drake even mentioned this during his verse on the song, considering For All The Dogs‘ lead single “Slime You Out (feat. SZA)” also hit No. 1, and was the hit that brought him one chart-topper away from the King of Pop’s record.

N****s talkin’ ’bout when this gon’ be repeated

What the f—, bro? I’m one away from Michael

N***a, beat it, n***a, beat it, what?

With Drake’s monumental October now in our rearviews, we decided to revisit all 13 of his No. 1 tracks from his career. Below, we ranked these hits from our least favorite to our most favorite.

13. “Slime You Out,” Drake feat. SZA (2023)

As we just noted, Drake released “Slime You Out” on September 15, marking his first-ever collaboration with R&B sensation SZA. While the song includes harmonious, dramatic performances from both of them, the overall atmosphere of the track is rather lethargic and feels like a directionless collaboration to check off a box instead of merging the two artists’ styles in a creative way.

12. “Way 2 Sexy,” Drake feat. future and Young Thug (2021)

The seventh track on Drake’s immensely-anticipated 2021 studio album Certified Lover Boy, “Way 2 Sexy” sees the Toronto icon connect with two Atlanta trap-rap royal figures in Future and Young Thug. With a more whimsical than aggressive tone, “Way 2 Sexy” feels a bit too novelty and tacky to be a classic hit in Drake’s discography, especially due to Future’s downright bothersome chorus.

11. “In My Feelings,” Drake (2018)

In a similar fashion to the playful “Way 2 Sexy,” “In My Feelings” finds Drake at his least intentional and artistically focused. Though its Kiki, do you love me? chorus does a good job of crafting earworms in the minds of listeners, the song is much too dependent on bizarre skits scattered throughout, making for a disjointed cut overall.

10. “Toosie Slide,” Drake (2020)

Dismissed by many as a poor attempt at launching a dance craze, Drake’s COVID-19 lockdown hit “Toosie Slide” actually possesses a mild charm to it. With a poised, groovy beat and a confident flow from Drake, the song carries a consistent, mellow vibe that bolsters its replay value.

9. “Work,” Rihanna feat. Drake (2016)

One of the legendary collaborations between Drake and Rihanna, who shared multiple different periods of romance throughout their careers, “Work” is a great juxtaposition between Drake’s ability to craft a melodic rap verse oozing with swagger and Rihanna’s knack for absurdly catchy hooks. However, the one aspect that makes the track a bit irritating after multiple listens is Rihanna’s slurred singing, which bogs down an otherwise splendid radio hit.

8. “Jimmy Cooks,” Drake feat. 21 Savage (2022)

Though it mostly leans towards a trap-rap sound, Drake’s “Jimmy Cooks” with 21 Savage was an unquestionable highlight of the Canadian MC’s experimental 2022 dance album Honestly, Nevermind. The song opened the door for Drake’s subsequent 2022 LP Her Loss, which served as his first collaborative project with 21 Savage.

7. “First Person Shooter,” Drake feat. J. Cole (2023)

The one that tied Drake with MJ, “First Person Shooter” encapsulates the free-flowing, excited vibe of both Drake and Cole in the studio the week of the For All The Dogs. When speaking on the song’s creation, Drake noted that the track came together spontaneously the night before the album’s release.

‌“I just got out the studio. Fourth quarter magic, me and Cole went crazy,” he said said during the Table For One episode of his Sound 42 SiriusXM radio show. “Me and Cole went crazy. Shoutout J. Cole. For all the Dogs. October 6. We’re here. I’m very very proud and I’m very, very grateful that any of you are still interested in what The Boy’s got to say.”

As for Cole, he felt a sense of reluctance in accepting praise for going No. 1 with “First Person Shooter,” his first time topping the Hot 100. Though he’s grateful to have joined forces with Drake, he explained that the moment is not as significant because he was not the song’s lead artist.

“If it would have went No. 2, it wouldn’t have mattered. I wouldn’t have felt no way,” Cole told Lil Yachty during an episode of the A Safe Place podcast. “If the other song would have went No. 1, it’s like, bruh, I’m cool. I’d almost feel better not having my first No. 1 be off a Drake alley-oop, you know what I mean?”

6. “Wait For U,” Future feat. Drake and Tems (2022)

Helping burgeoning Nigerian R&B singer Tems land her first No. 1, Drake hopped on Future’s graceful bop “Wait For U” in early 2022. Thanks to the elegant sample of Tems’ 2020 song “Higher,” where she sings I will wait for you, for you, the track emits intoxicating, smooth, ethereal vibes.

As part of the build-up to Certified Lover Boy, Drake put out “What’s Next” in March 2021 attached to his Scary Hours 2 EP. Over the punchy, synth-laden instrumental, Drake rides a fiery cadence throughout, resulting in one of his simplest, yet most entertaining cuts of the decade.

I’m makin’ a change today

The liquor been takin’ the pain away

I heard you was givin’ your chain away

That’s kinda like givin’ your fame away

A true feel-good anthem, “God’s Plan” was just one of a few dominant singles that topped the Hot 100 and landed on his 2018 album Scorpion. With a fun, compelling beat drop early on and a pleasant message that every listener could relate to, “God’s Plan” always seemed destined for ubiquity in the landscape of 2010s hip-hop.

3. “One Dance,” Drake feat. WizKid and Kyla (2015)

One of the best examples of Drake’s tendency to make dancehall bops, “One Dance” thrived because of its contributions from Nigerian native WizKid and U.K. born house music singer Kyla. But, it also didn’t hurt that Drake’s hook was one of the catchiest he ever wrote.

That’s why I need a one dance

Got a Hennessy in my hand

One more time ‘fore I go

Higher powers taking a hold on me

2. “Nice For What,” Drake (2018)

Fueled by a brilliant sample of Ms. Lauryn Hill’s timeless 1998 track “Ex-Factor,” “Nice For What” has a strong case for being the clear-cut best track off Scorpion. Coming out the gates vigorously with his Everybody get your mothaf—in’ roll on shouted lyric, Drake maintains a consistently attractive aura throughout, as he rhymes about the increasingly autonomous nature of women in today’s day and age.

Another stellar collaboration between Drake and Rihanna, “What’s My Name?” displays all the best facets of both of their respective artistry. Meshing Rihanna’s dynamic voice made for radio play with Drake’s clever, charming rap approach from early in his career, it’s hard to imagine any better outcome for a joint single from the two superstars.

I heard you good with them soft lips

Yeah, you know, word of mouth

The square root of sixty-nine is eight somethin’, right?

‘Cause I’ve been tryna work it out, oh

