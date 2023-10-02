Oliver Tree Reveals ‘Alone In a Crowd’ 2024 North American Tour

Unpredictable pop hitmaker Oliver Tree is bringing the colorful chaos of his latest album, Alone In a Crowd, to venues across North America. Revealed today (October 2), the viral sensation’s early 2024 tour schedule includes stops at 12 cities in the U.S. and Canada.

Videos by American Songwriter

His month-long trek will begin on January 13 with a performance in Chicago and continues to Boston, Philadelphia, Austin, and Oakland before wrapping up in Los Angeles on February 15. All newly announced dates will feature support from influential punk act FIDLAR. Additional special guests are set to be announced in the coming weeks.

This new leg of North American performances follows a stretch of international dates that kick off later this month. On Friday, Oliver Tree shared his third studio album, Alone In a Crowd, which features 14 new tracks, including “Miss You,” his hit 2022 collaboration with Robin Schulz.

[RELATED: Oliver Tree Presents the Truth About “Fairweather Friends”]

Tickets for all North American Alone In a Crowd Tour dates will be available via a limited artist presale that begins October 4 at 10 a.m. local time. A general on-sale will follow on October 6 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can find more information on the dates and ticketing options by visiting Oliver Tree’s official website.

January 13 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

January 15 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

January 19 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

January 20 – Philadelphia, PA. @ The Met Philadelphia

January 24 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

January 26 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

January 29 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

January 31 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

February 3 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

February 4 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

February 7 – Magna, UT @ The Great Saltair

February 9 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

February 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

Photo by Branko Starcevic, Courtesy of High Rise PR