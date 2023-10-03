Ringo Starr Gives Update on the Beatles Song Using AI Technology: “It Should’ve Been out Already”

Beatles member Ringo Starr has shared an update about the group’s “final” track, which has been created with help from AI technology, stating that “it should’ve been out already.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Starr said in a recent interview with AP that the song is “the last track, ever, that you’ll get the four Beatles on the track. John, Paul, George, and Ringo.” And despite delays, it’s still set to be released.

“The rumors were that we just made it up,” Starr said, addressing concerns about the use of the technology. “Like we would do that anyway.” Instead of fabricating any of the voices, the AI was able to “extricate” John Lennon’s voice from demo recordings, as Paul McCartney said earlier this year.

The old recordings, separated by AI, were then put together with new recordings from McCartney and Starr to create the track. This kind of technological breakthrough is surely one fans are waiting for, hence Starr’s comments that the song “should’ve been out already.”

Starr also recently shared news about his new EP Rewind Forward will be out on October 13. This is his fourth project of that nature out in three years. He said in the interview with the publication, “I’ve loved EPs since they first came out in the ’60s. And then I heard the kids are making EPs and thought, ‘That’s good!’”

Within the four-track EP, he enlisted help from frequent co-writer Bruce Sugar, who is also his engineer, as well as Steve Lukather of the All Starr Band, Toto’s Joe Williams, and Benmont Tench and Mike Campbell of Tom Petty’s Heartbreakers. Even Paul McCartney contributed to the project.

Starr became the newest member of the Musicians Hall of Fame on September 24 during an intimate ceremony in downtown Nashville.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images