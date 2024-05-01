Luke Combs Breaks Records While Teasing New Single

Although barely a decade into his music career, Luke Combs continues to prove himself to be a top talent in the industry. Throughout his time on stage, the country singer released four studio albums. His last, Gettin’ Old, gained high praise from fans when it was released in 2023. Besides spending time in the studio, Combs also holds numerous awards for his contributions to country music. And recently, Combs not only teased a new single called “Huntin’ By Yourself”, but he also broke several attendance records on his Growin’ Up And Gettin’ Old tour.

With Father’s Day just a few weeks away, Combs seemed to be celebrating early as he teased his new single. Focused on how fast times move when in the company of those you love, the country singer shared his new song on Twitter. He captioned the post, writing, “This song is about doing things you love with your kids, but knowing they’ll grow up one day & then you’ll realize it’s never about what you’re doing but who you do it with.”

Another new one for y’all… pic.twitter.com/P10wol4oCu — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) May 1, 2024

Fans flood the comments with praise as one person wrote, “I’m ugly crying at 4:46am listening to this. I’m a mom of boys. My husband and I hunt and fish with them since they were itty bitty. One is 24 and the other 13. This really hit home.” And another fan added, “On the money Luke.. every single parent knows and feels this.. want this album now. Just wow.. your relatability is offffff the scale. Love everything you do!!”

Luke Combs Sets Attendance Records

Outside of the studio, Combs is also setting records. When the singer kicked off his recent tour at Milwaukee’s American Family Field, he brought in a staggering 44,752 people. Performing there for two nights, the total came to 86,729 people. Combs then traveled to Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium where, yet again, he set another two-night record with over 98,000 people in attendance. And then performing at Beaver Stadium at the Pennsylvania State University, he played for one of his largest crowds yet with more than 73,000 people.

Sharing videos of the crowd online, the comments seemed to match the massive crowds as one person insisted, “Taylor Swift ain’t got s**t on this.”

