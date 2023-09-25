Ringo Starr Inducted Into Musicians Hall of Fame

Ringo Starr became the newest member of the Musicians Hall of Fame on Sunday afternoon (September 24) during an intimate induction ceremony in downtown Nashville. The celebrated artist and former drummer of the Beatles was on hand for the event, which included multiple musical performances from friends and artists inspired by Starr’s work.

Longtime friend and fellow rock and roll pioneer Peter Frampton presented at the event, sharing memories and praise for Starr. “We’ve been friends for so many years now, and I’ve had the pleasure of recording, writing, and playing live with Ringo,” Frampton told the crowd. “He’s one of the greatest drummers of all time.”

Brenda Lee, who headlined a performance that featured the Beatles as her opening act early in their career, shared her admiration for the acclaimed artist. “I’ve been privileged to do a lot, but I’m still a fan,” Lee tells American Songwriter during a red carpet interview. “Ringo came [for this event], which is unbelievable to a lot of people, but that’s who he is.”

Starr then took the stage to address the crowd and formally accept the inaugural Joe Chambers Musicians Legacy Award. The honor is named after the late musician and songwriter who founded the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum alongside his wife Linda in 2006.

“I’ve always loved Nashville and country music, though I know this place honors all musicians regardless of genre or instrument,” Starr told the audience during his acceptance speech. “I’ve had a long, happy relationship with this town, and it’s really lovely to be here and to be receiving this award.”

The invitation-only event welcomed a smaller crowd than usual due to concerns over the spread of flu and COVID-19. Although Starr himself did not perform at the ceremony, Felix Cavaliere, Steve Lukather, and Wendy Moten were among the artists who took the stage to celebrate the 83-year-old through song.

“American music was a part of the global change, and I grew up in an era where [through] television, you got a chance to see what other people were doing in their music, their lives, languages, countries,” Moten explains to American Songwriter. “So with that invention, when we saw the Beatles, it was inspirational.”

The event ended with an energizing rendition of the Beatles’ “I Get By With a Little Help from My Friends,” which Starr sings lead on, performed by Rodney Crowell. Before the song ended, Starr was escorted out of the building to prep for that evening’s sold-out headlining show at Ryman Auditorium with his All-Starr Band.

Starr will perform at a handful of cities across the U.S. in the weeks ahead, including stops in Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, and Little Rock, before wrapping up with a show in Thackerville, Oklahoma, on October 13. Find a complete list of upcoming tour dates and ticketing information by visiting Ringo Starr’s official website.

