Tim McGraw Hopped in His Truck and Drove Three Hours To Make Sure Make-A-Wish Girl’s Dream Came True

With a career spanning both country music and Hollywood, Tim McGraw appears to be in a league of his own as the country star produced sixteen studio albums and appeared in films like The Blind Side, Friday Night Lights, and Tomorrowland. And to make it even better, the singer is married to another icon, Faith Hill. While a top name in country music, McGraw recently proved that his stardom means little to him when he personally drove several hours to meet a girl to make her Make-A-Wish dream come true.

Videos by American Songwriter

Battling an undisclosed illness, Emily Kelley found herself in the Make-A-Wish foundation. And for her, there was no better dream than to meet McGraw. Hearing the news, the country singer wasted no time putting it together. According to his manager, Scooter Braun, “This past January we had our Make-A-Wish America board meeting in Nashville and I heard about Emily. She has been overcoming so much and fighting the good fight and her dream was to meet Tim McGraw. When we heard this I reached out to Tim and like the incredible human he is he agreed.”

Sadly, the initial meetup fell through. “With two days to go something unfortunately came up and Tim was no longer going to be in Nashville. We looked at his schedule and agreed there was a show in the area in April and Emily could come to that.”

Emily Kelley Thanks Tim McGraw For Making Her Dream Come True

Not wanting Kelley’s dream to be just that, McGraw didn’t wait till April. “That wasn’t enough for Tim. That 3 months was too long to wait. He asked me where Emily lived in Kentucky and Tim said that he would get in his truck the following week and drive up to Emily the 2 to 3 hours and spend the day with her. What!?! And that is exactly what happened.”

Posting a picture of them together, Braun concluded, “Grateful to Tim and our make a wish family and the big machine racing team for making Emily’s wish come true. Tim is truly humble and kind, and a true legend of a human! And yes, Emily was at the show in Nashville with Tim this past weekend too.”

Gaining high praise from fans, it appears that Kelley herself posted a comment reading, “I could never thank you guys enough for what you all did for me. THANK YOU, you all are amazing and I’m so thankful to have been apart of this organization.”

