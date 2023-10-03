5 Classic Rock Songs with Unforgettable Choruses

While there is much to love about classic rock, one of the best aspects of the genre is that you can find yourself in a bar, driving on the highway, or even at home cooking dinner and that perfect song will come on. In a flash, you and everyone around you are singing the chorus word-for-word.

Indeed, classic rock songs often have big, swelling, memorable choruses that fans just love to sing at the tops of their lungs. Arm-in-arm, maybe a mug of ale in one hand, swaying back and forth. But which classic rock songs boast the best choruses? Below are five of the best choruses in classic rock.

1. “I Love Rock ‘N Roll,” Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

Just say the song title and instantly the chorus comes to mind. Joan Jett is a hero of rock and roll and even though this 1981 song of hers is a cover (first recorded by the British band Arrows in 1975), Jett, the ultimate boss, made it her own like only she can.

2. “Rock And Roll All Nite,” KISS

IIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII…. when you hear that first pronoun, you know what’s coming. An explosive 1975 song from the most explosive rock band ever, KISS. Your heart prepares itself for the rest of the chorus…. WANNA ROCK AND ROLL ALL NIGHTTTT AND PARTY EV-AH-RREEE Day!

3. “Hotel California,” Eagles

Less a party song and more a song of trepidation. This 1977 Eagles song is like a warning, the kind shared from stranger to stranger, passerby to passerby. As if: Lo! Do not go there! Except, the song is delivered with such appeal at the same time. With the acoustic guitars, the warmth of the vocals, the looming emotion. It all swirls together to stick in your brain. Welcome to the hotel California / Such a lovely place / Such a lovely face.

4. “Don’t Stop Believin’,” Journey

Another song that jumps to mind as soon as you hear the title. Try it out, even. Go up to a friend and say the three words: Don’t Stop! Bellieeevvviinn’ and see what they do. Immediately, we’re sure, they will repeat the chorus lyric of this 1981 Journey track, or even jump into an air guitar solo. It’s proven science and the foundation for this iconic Family Guy scene.

5. “We Will Rock You,” Queen

You don’t even need to hear the lyrics to know this 1977 song immediately. Just two stomps with your feet and one clap with your hands and you’re transported into Queen’s “We Will Rock You.” Then, though, when the chorus hits and Freddie Mercury sings We will… we will… rock YOU! Immediately, you’re at a sports game ready to defeat your opponent. Or you’re at a campfire with the kids from the Mighty Ducks. Either way, it’s a song for the ages.

