Rising Star Alison Nichols on Honoring Her Late Cousin, Joe Diffie, With “John Deere Green” and More (Exclusive)

Joe Diffie released some of the most memorable country songs of the 1990s, including “John Deere Green.” The late legend’s cousin, Alison Nichols, is carrying on their family legacy with her ever-growing music career. Today (November 7), she released her rendition of the Dennis Linde-penned classic as a tribute to Diffie and the country music that shaped her.

Ahead of today’s release, Nichols sat down with American Songwriter to discuss her career, her connection to the late country legend, and more.

Alison Nichols on Growing Up with a Legend in the Family

“Joe Diffie and I were cousins, but I was a whole generation younger, so I never had the chance to really know him or sing with him before he passed,” Alison Nichols says. “I grew up hearing stories about him at our family reunions, listening to his music, and looking up to him as this larger-than-life figure who still put family first,” she adds. “I’m close with his sister Meg and her kids, and his daughter Kylie, so the family connection has always stayed strong. Recording ‘John Deere Green’ felt like the perfect way to honor him and keep the family tradition alive. I think of him every single time I sing it.”

Why Choose “John Deere Green”?

Joe Diffie released “John Deere Green” as the third single from his album Honky Tonk Attitude in 1993. The song peaked at No. 5 on the country chart. While it wasn’t his biggest hit, it remains one of his most memorable releases.

“I first heard ‘John Deere Green’ as a little girl at one of our family reunions, and of all Joe’s songs, that one always stuck with me,” Alison Nichols replies when asked why she chose this song to cover. “I’m a storyteller at heart, and I love that it’s basically a country rom-com about two small-town kids falling in love. It could’ve been written about people I know,” she adds. “I’ve also always admired Dennis Linde, who wrote it. Nobody captured small-town America better than he did. Recording this song just felt like coming full circle for me.”

Alison Nichols Has a Clear Career Goal

“I’ve always been that girl in the front row singing every word. I’m a total 90s country fan and concert junkie. I joke that I probably need concert rehab,” Nichols says. “But honestly, if my shows can make someone feel the way I feel when I’m in that crowd, singing along and forgetting everything else for a few minutes, then I’ve done my job. That’s the kind of connection I want to leave behind.”

Featured Image by Matthew Simmons