The Red Clay Strays Reveal Madison Square Garden Show With Something Big Planned for 2026

Over the last few years, the Red Clay Strays have stayed hard at work when wanting to build the band’s career in country music. Back in 2022, they released their debut album, Moment of Truth. Two years later, the album Made by These Moments hit the airwaves. Between those two albums, they released Live at the Ryman live album. While not releasing a new record in 2025, the Red Clay Strays hit the road with their Get Right Tour and even opened for the Rolling Stones during their Hackney Diamonds Tour. And looking ahead to 2026, the band had no intentions of slowing down.

Videos by American Songwriter

On Thursday, the Red Clay Strays teased their fans with a massive announcement. Only posting a video of New York City, fans speculated on what the group might reveal. Some thought it might be a new album, while others believed it was another tour.

[Get Tickets to See The Red Clay Strays LIVE]

Not wanting to keep fans waiting for long, on Friday, they posted another image of the band rocking out while in the hands of the famous King Kong. Giving a nice throwback to the beast they called the Eighth Wonder of the World, the band will headline at the iconic Madison Square Garden on August 9, 2026. Given the historic announcement, the Red Clay Strays will bring along Brent Cobb and The Revivalists to celebrate the special occasion.

As for when and where to get tickets, a presale event will take place on Thursday, November 13th, starting at 10:00 a.m. ET. The sale will end at noon. For those looking for the general sale, tickets are open to the public on Friday, November 14th, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

[RELATED: The Red Clay Strays Cover “Folsom Prison Blues” Alongside Gabriella Rose at the National Finals Rodeo]

The Red Clay Strays Planning For More Than Madison Square Garden Concert

While getting to headline at Madison Square Garden is more than enough to make 2026 a special year for the Red Clay Strays, they had more to announce. Appearing on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the band found themselves in a rather interesting position when the host, Joe Rogan, revealed a new album.

During the conversation, Rogan said, “The final product is amazing, and the new album is really f***ing good. It’s coming out in June of next year? Is that when it’s supposed to come out? The press thing I got said June of next year, I was like, ‘This should come out now.’”

Not entirely sure Rogan was supposed to share the news, Brandon Coleman confirmed the news. “We’re shooting for summer of next year. We don’t really know yet.”

While not knowing when the new album comes out, one thing is for certain – new music from the Red Clay Strays is on the way. And if it happens next summer, it would be on the cusp of their Madison Square Garden concert, making it an unforgettable moment for fans.

(Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)



When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.