Robbie Williams Celebrates 25 Years as a Solo Artist With New Album, ‘XXV’

To celebrate his nearly three-decades-long career as a solo artist, Robbie Williams will release his newest studio album, XXV, on September 9. The album will be released on Columbia Records UK and is available to pre-order now.

The album will feature old hits of Williams’ newly orchestrated and arranged by Jules Buckley, Guy Chambers, and Steve Sidwell. Ahead of the forthcoming album, a new version of his 1997 single “Angels,” is available today, find it below.

Both the standard and deluxe albums will feature the brand new track “Lost,” a classic Williams song with poignant lyrics and touching piano elements. The deluxe album will feature three more original tracks—”Disco Symphony,” “More Than This,” and “The World and Her Mother.”

The new album also includes his first solo UK Number 1 single “Millennium,” along with top 10 hits “Strong,” “No Regrets,” and “She’s The One.” His anthemic duet with Kylie Minogue “Kids” and “The Road to Mandalay” all feature on the re-recorded album.

Of the album, Williams said: “I’m so excited to announce my new album XXV which celebrates many of my favorite songs from the past 25 years. Each track has a special place in my heart so it was a real thrill to record them again with the Metropole Orkest. Can’t wait for you all to hear it.”

When he’s not making No. 1 records, Williams is raising funds for Soccer Aid for UNICEF, which he co-founded in 2006. This month, he launched his debut art collection with Ed Godrich, Black and White Paintings. He will perform the new version of “Angels” during the half-time show at this year’s Soccer Aid match that will take place on June 12 and will air on ITV.

Robbie Williams XXV Tracklist

1. Let Me Entertain You

2. Come Undone

3. Love My Life

4. Millennium

5. The Road To Mandalay

6. Tripping

7. Bodies

8. Candy

9. Supreme

10. Strong

11. Eternity

12. No Regrets

13. She’s The One

14. Feel

15. Rock DJ

16. Kids

17. Angels

18. Lost

19. Nobody Someday



The deluxe album additions are:

20. Lazy Days

21. Hot Fudge

22. Sexed Up

23. More Than This

24. Disco Symphony

25. Better Man

26. Home Thoughts From Abroad

27. The World and Her Mother

28. Into The Silence

29. Angels (Beethoven AI)

Photo courtesy of Sony Music UK