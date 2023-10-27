The Rolling Stones’ ‘Hackney Diamonds’ Debuts at No. 1 on U.K. Albums Chart

Who says The Rolling Stones can’t get no satisfaction?! More than 60 years into their storied career, the British rock legends have just scored their 14th No. 1 album on the U.K. chart with Hackney Diamonds.

In its debut week, Hackney Diamonds amassed 72,200 chart units, outselling the other four albums in the Top 5 of the Official Albums Chart combined.

That figure was the third highest of any album released in the U.K. this year, following Lewis Capaldi’s Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent at No. 1 and Ed Sheeran’s – (Subtract) at No. 2.

Hackney Diamonds becomes The Rolling Stones’ 11th studio album to reach No. 1 in the U.K., pushing the band into a tie for the most chart-topping studio efforts in their home country, along with The Beatles, Bruce Springsteen, and Robbie Williams.

In addition, with 14 No. 1 albums overall in the U.K., The Stones are now tied for second with Williams for that record. The Beatles have the most U.K. No. 1’s with 16.

Hackney Diamonds also shot to the top of the U.K.’s Official Vinyl Albums Chart.

Landing at No. 2 on the Official Albums Chart is Blink-182 with One More Time…, the pop-punk band’s ninth studio album and its first since reuniting with original singer/guitarist Tom DeLonge.

Meanwhile, The Stones are also No. 1 Down Under thanks to Hackney Diamonds, which topped Australia’s ARIA Albums Chart, the band’s ninth album to reach that milestone.

As previously reported, Hackney Diamonds is the first album of new original songs that The Rolling Stones have released since A Bigger Bang in 2005, and the band’s first new album since the death of longtime drummer Charlie Watts in 2021. Watts appears on two tracks on the record, which also features guest appearances by Paul McCartney, Elton John, Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder, and former Stones bassist Bill Wyman.

