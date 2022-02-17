Rod Stewart, Cheap Trick Extend 2022 North American Tour

Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick have extended their North American tour. Cheap Trick, who previously postponed their tour due to coronavirus, will join Stewart in the opening slot and have added 19 additional dates to the summer tour.

The 38-date tour will cross the U.S. and Canada with multiple dates in New Jersey, Florida, California, Texas, and Florida, kicking off on June 10 in Vancouver and concluding on Sept. 17 in Edmonton.

Stewart will bookend the tour with Cheap Trick with his Las Vegas residency, “Rod Stewart: The Hits,” at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace with dates running May 13-21 and Sept. 23-Oct. 1.

In 2021, Cheap Trick released the band’s 20th album, In Another World, in April, while Stewart recently released his 32nd, The Tears of Hercules, in November.

“I really want you to come out because we’ve had a bad time lately,” said Stewart in a video message, “and it’s really gonna be fun, so I’ll see you there.”

Cheap Trick (Photo: Martin Thompson)

Rod Stewart / Cheap Trick 2022 Tour Dates:



06/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena ^

06/11 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^

06/14 – Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^

06/17 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ^

06/18 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl ^

06/21 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

06/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center ^

06/26 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena ^

07/01 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena ^

07/02 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^

07/05 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena ^

07/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest ^

07/08 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center ^

07/12 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center ^

07/15 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center ^

07/16 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^

07/19 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center ^

07/22 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center ^

07/23 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens ^

07/26 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^

07/27 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre ^

08/12 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center ^

08/13 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena ^

08/16 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center ^

08/19 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Mark G Etess Arena ^

08/20 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium ^

08/23 – Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater ^

08/26 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion ^

08/27 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ^

08/31 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^

09/02 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place ^

09/03 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena ^

09/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena ^

09/09 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell ^

09/10 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre ^

09/14 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre ^

09/16 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome ^

09/17 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place ^

Main Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal