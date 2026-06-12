Fans Send Well Wishes as Country Star Reschedules Shows Due to “Serious Infection”

Singer-songwriter Radney Foster, who got his start as one-half of the country music duo Foster & Lloyd, is taking a step back from the road after an undisclosed illness recently landed him in intensive care.

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Radney Foster Postpones Multiple Shows

Radney Foster planned to take the stage Friday (June 12) alongside Americana singer-songwriter Kelly Willis at The Ark in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The two then intended to head to Columbus, Ohio on Saturday (June 13) for a second show.

But Foster’s team announced via Instagram on Tuesday (June 9) that the 66-year-old would reschedule those shows as he recovers from a serious infection that left him hospitalized.

Foster’s condition is improving, and he is no longer in intensive care. Regardless, following the advice of his doctors, he is taking some time away from the road to focus on his health.

“We know this is disappointing news, and this decision was not made lightly,” the post concluded. “Please contact the venues for information on the rescheduled dates. Thank you for your understanding, your patience, and your support as Radney continues to recover.”

Fans took to the comments section to offer up support for the “Nobody Wins” singer. “Heal up and we’ll see you in Montana!” wrote one Instagram user.

Added another, “Oh my goodness, please take the time you need to recover fully! I hope you feel better quickly!”

“Take good care of yourself, Radney!” chimed in yet another. “We need you, Dude!”

Foster Got His Start With This Duo

Born in Del Rio, Texas, Radney Foster dropped out of Sewanee: The University of the South and moved to Nashville to pursue a music career in the late 1970s.

He met Bill Lloyd there, and they co-wrote the top 10 Hit “Since I Found You”. In 1986, they formed Foster & Lloyd and signed a contract with RCA Records Nashville.

Foster & Lloyd released three studio albums and sent nine singles to the country charts. Their most successful hit was their debut single “Crazy Over You”, which peaked at number four in 1987.

[RELATED: 5 Songs You Didn’t Know Were Written by Radney Foster]

The group disbanded in the early 1990s, and Foster signed a solo contract with Arista, Nashville. His debut album, 1992’s Del Rio, TX 1959, yielded four Top 20 hits. His highest-peaking solo hit, “Nobody Wins”, reached number two in 1993.

Radney Foster released his most recent album, For You To See The Stars, in 2017.

Featured image by Gary Miller/Getty Images