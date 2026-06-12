Watch Lukas Nelson Carry the Outlaw Country Torch With This Blistering Guitar Solo

Known for songs like “Find Yourself,” “Fool Me Once,” and “Time Is A Thief,” Lukas Nelson fashioned a career in country music thanks to his voice. It also helped that he is the son of the famed Willie Nelson. Although growing up with Willie as a father, Lukas sought to leave his own legacy in the genre. And while he continues to explore music with his newest album, American Romance, the hitmaker recently showcased a different side of his talent with a stunning guitar solo.

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When discussing the best guitar solos, fans tend to list Jimmy Page, Slash, Eddie Van Halen, Brian May, Eric Clapton, and Prince. While not wrong, many might not know that Lukas is also a master guitar player. Blending his skills with the rich history of outlaw country music allowed Lukas the chance to discover a sound that feels both timeless and new at the same time.

Although just a small snippet from his recent performance, Nelson felt right at home as he dominated the stage. Collaborating with Magnatone, the company wrote, “Leading the new generation of outlaw country and rock, Lukas Nelson performs with a Magnatone rig featuring the Kingston, Panoramic Stereo, and Twilighter Stereo.”

[RELATED: Watch Lukas Nelson’s Flawless Tribute to His Dad on Willie’s 93rd Birthday]

Lukas Nelson Was A Fan Of Famous Boy Band

As the solo unfolded, Nelson displayed the kind of guitar playing that can’t be taught. Moving effortlessly through the notes, he mirrored legends such as Stevie Ray Vaughan and his father, Willie, before him.

But even with decades of experience, Lukas knew it was all about emotion. That’s what made the performance so captivating. He wasn’t just playing the guitar. He was pouring a lifetime of influences into a single performance.

While Lukas is often labeled as an outlaw or traditionalist, the singer was always a lover of music. He revealed, “When I was a kid I listened to all types of music: Green Day, the Offspring, NSYNC. That was what the girls liked, so I was into it. At the same time I was listening to Sinatra and Jobim because that’s what my mom would play in the car.”

Not able to list every influence he had as a child, he made it simple – “I had so many influences, and if you look at my dad, I think you see why. He’s got a song with Snoop, for God’s sake.”

From Willie to Snoop Dogg, the influences may vary, but they all helped shape the musician standing on stage today. And looking at that solo, the result is something special.

(Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)