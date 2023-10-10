Rolling Stones Documentary ‘The Stones & Brian Jones’ Comes to Theaters and Streaming in November

The Rolling Stones have a long and storied history. A new Nick Broomfield-led documentary will give fans an unvarnished look at the formation and early years of the band. The Stones & Brian Jones comes to theaters and streaming in November. The official trailer for the film dropped today.

The Stones & Brian Jones reveals the relationships and rivalries within the Rolling Stones in the band’s formative years. Additionally, it looks at the culture of the ‘60s with its sexual liberation, intergenerational conflict, and budding youth subcultures, according to a press release. More importantly, it will explore Jones’ musical genius and what made the band so successful.

The film will feature interviews with all of the members of the band as well as never-before-seen archival footage.

Jones founded the Stones as a blues band in 1962. Before long, Jagger and Richards started to push the band in a different direction. This relegated Jones to being an almost secondary member of the band he founded. Then, he developed serious substance abuse issues which led to his removal from the Rolling Stones in 1969. He died less than a month later.

The Stones & Brian Jones will delve into the seven years between the band’s formation and Jones’ untimely death.

Director Nick Broomfield met Jones on a train when he was 14 years old. At the time, the Stones were huge and Jones was a the peak of his success. Six years after the meeting, Jones would be dead. However, that chance meeting and the legacy of the band stuck with Broomfield for the rest of his life.

The award-winning director discussed his inspiration for the film in a statement. “The Rolling Stones were a major influence in my formative years,” he said. “Brian and Mick were heroes of the day, their rebellion and breaking of the rules were a great inspiration to us,” the director added. “Making this film was an opportunity for me to look at the formative growing up time until the shock of Brian’s death in 1969, the darkest moment in the history of the Stones, when things changed.”

The Stones & Brian Jones hits theaters for a special one-night-only event on November 7. Then, it will get a wide theatrical release as well as a streaming release on Apple TV+ on November 17.

Photo courtesy of Force Field PR