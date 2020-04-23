“Living In A Ghost Town” was recorded in Los Angeles, London and “in isolation”

‘‘So the Stones were in the studio,” said Mick Jagger, “recording some new material before the lockdown and there was one song we thought would resonate through the times that we’re living in right now. We’ve worked on it in isolation. And here it is – It’s called ‘Living in Ghost Town’ – I hope you like it.”

Written by Mick with Keith Richards, it’s classic Stones, with all we love about them, a slinky, funky, haunting minor-key blues in the universal key of A minor. It’s being released today via streaming & download only.



It features the four official Stones (Mick on vocals/harmonica/guitar and backing vocals), Keith on guitar and backing vocals) Charlie Watts (on drums – [actual ones!]), and Ronnie Wood (guitar/backing vocals). Longtime bassist and associate-Stone Darryl Jones is on bass, and Matt Clifford played keyboards, french horn, sax and flugelhorn.



It was recorded here in Los Angeles mostly, with a little more in London, and then completed in isolation.

“So,” said Keith, “let’s cut a long story short. We cut this track well over a year ago in L.A. for part of a new album, an ongoing thing, and then shit hit the fan. Mick and I decided this one really needed to go to work right now and so here you have it, `Living in a Ghost Town.’ Stay safe!”

Charlie Watts, who rarely offers much in the way of spoken word, added, “I enjoyed working on this track. I think it captures a mood and I hope people who listen to it will agree.”

And Ronny Wood said, “Thanks so much for all your messages these past few weeks, it means so much to us that you enjoy the music. So we have a brand new track for you, we hope you enjoy it. It has a haunting melody, it’s called `Living in A Ghost Town.’”

