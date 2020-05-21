After Montevallo, Sam Hunt disappeared. His 2014 debut went triple platinum, conquered the country charts with No. 1 singles like “Leave the Night On” and “Take Your Time,” and even picked up a Grammy nomination. Montevallo was everything an artist would want in a debut, yet it left Hunt personally and creatively burned out. The […]
