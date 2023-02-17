5 Songs You Didn’t Know Sam Hunt Wrote for Other Artists

A star quarterback at the University of Alabama, Sam Hunt began transitioning toward music after teaching himself to play guitar post-practice. Leaving his football career behind, Hunt relocated to Nashville and entered the writing circles.

Within a few years, Hunt was writing songs for Reba McEntire, Kenny Chesney, Dylan Scott, and Neal McCoy, among other artists. In 2014, Hunt signed with MCA Nashville and released his debut Montevallo. The project featured No. 1 hits “Leave the Night On,” “Take Your Time,” “House Party,” and “Make You Miss Me.”

Still working with his regular collaborators Josh Osborne and Shane McAnally, Hunt released his second album, Southside, in 2020 with more chart-toppers like “Body Like a Back Road” and “Kinfolks.”

In 2023, Hunt released a new song titled “Walmart.” It marks the singer’s first release following his 2022 songs “Start Nowhere” and “Water Under the Bridge.

Slowly adding to his own catalog along the way, Hunt has written a number of hit songs for other artists. Here are five he’s penned since he started in the early 2010s.

1. “Come Over,” Kenny Chesney (2012)

Written by Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Released on Kenny Chesney‘s 14th album Welcome to the Fishbowl, “Come Over” reached No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart in 2012.

“‘Come Over’ is about two people who are as broken as their relationship is, when they realize deep down that their time together has probably ran its course, but they aren’t really ready to emotionally or physically move on to something else,” said Chesney of the song. “They keep going back to each other because it’s familiar. It’s about emotionally feeling wanted in a moment, but it feels impossible to let anybody else fill that void. It’s a really sexy song with lyrics that are incredibly universal.”

I turned the TV off, to turn it on again

Staring at the blades of the fan as it spins around

Counting every crack, the clock is wide awake

Talking to myself, anything to make a sound

I told you I wouldn’t call, I told you I wouldn’t care

But baby, climbing the walls gets me nowhere

I don’t think that I can take this bed getting any colder

Come over, come over, come over, come over, come over

2. “We Are Tonight,” Billy Currington (2013)

Written by Sam Hunt, Josh Osborne, Marc Beeson

The second single from Billy Currington’s 2013 album We Are Tonight, the rousing title track became Currington’s eighth No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart and Hunt’s second. Hunt later recorded an acoustic version of the song for his 2013 mixtape Between the Pines.

The night’s still young, never going to get old

Living for today like there’s no tomorrow

Follow the grooves, the tires in the grass

Staying on the gas like we’re never coming back

3. “Cop Car,” Keith Urban (2013)

Written by Sam Hunt, Matt Jenkins, Zach Crowell

Hunt recorded “Cop Car” on his 2014 debut Montevallo, but when he originally co-wrote it with Matt Jenkins and Zach Crowell, it was handed over to Keith Urban first. Following the story of a couple who get arrested and fall in love in the back of a police car, Urban’s version appeared on his eighth album Fuse and hit No. 4 on the country chart.

But there was something ’bout the way the blue lights were shining

Bringing out the freedom in your eyes

I was too busy watching you going wild child

To be worried about going to jail

You were thinking that running for it would make a good story

I was thinking you were crazy as hell

And you were so innocent, but you were stealing my heart

I fell in love in the back of a cop car

4. “Love Somebody,” Reba McEntire (2015)

Written by Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

The title track of Reba McEntire‘s 29th album, “Love Somebody” centers around the unconditional power of connection. Produced by McEntire, Love Somebody debuted at No. 1 Billboard Top Country Albums and No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart.

You’re gonna hurt sometimes, leave you to be

By the side of the road with the dirt and debris

Your name in the dust on your face

And you can’t shake it off

You’re gonna learn some things you don’t wanna learn

When the taste of the fruit leaves a bite and a burn

You’re taking your heart and your phone

And you’re turning them off

5. “I Met a Girl,” William Michael Morgan (2016)

Written by Sam Hunt, Trevor Rosen Shane McAnally

Originally released on William Michael Morgan’s self-titled extended play in 2016, “I Met a Girl” peaked at No. 2 on the Country Airplay chart and No. 8 on the Hot Country Songs chart. Morgan later released the song on his debut album Vinyl. Like Currington’s 2013 hit ‘We Are Tonight,” Hunt also recorded an acoustic version of “I Met a Girl” for his 2013 mixtape Between the Pines.

I met a girl

She made me smile, she made me wait

She crossed the street, she crossed my heart

She fixed her dress, she bit her lip, she let me up

I met a girl with crazy shoes and baby blues

The way she moves is changing my whole world

I met a girl

