Santana, John Mellencamp, Dionne Warwick Among Stars Honoring Clive Davis at Carnegie Hall Concert

Carlos Santana, John Mellencamp, and Dionne Warwick are among a bevy of stars who will celebrate music mogul Clive Davis at The New York Pops’ 41st Birthday Gala. The all-star concert, dubbed “The Soundtrack of Our Lives: A Tribute to the Legendary Clive Davis,” will take place on April 29 at Carnegie Hall’s Stern Auditorium in New York City.

The lineup also features Barry Manilow, Rob Thomas, Babyface, Toni Braxton, Busta Rhymes, Fantasia Barrino, Kenny G, Melissa Manchester, Deborah Cox, and Ray Parker Jr. More performers will be added to the bill in the coming weeks.

An announcement for the event describes Davis as “the record industry’s most innovative and influential executive.” The show will feature the various artists backed by The New York Pops orchestra, conducted by Steven Reineke.

About Clive Davis

The 91-year-old Davis’ career has spanned nearly six decades, during which he’s served as a record executive, producer, and A&R man for multiple major labels, and also founded his own—Arista Records and J Records. Davis also has played an important role in the careers of a many major artists. Among them are Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Santana, Warwick, Manilow, Bruce Springsteen, and many more.

Among his many credits, Davis helped produce and conceptualize Santana’s star-studded and massively successful 1999 album Supernatural. That record featured the band’s chart-topping “Smooth,” which was co-written and sung by Thomas. Davis was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2000.

More Details About the Show

Tickets for the concert can be purchased via multiple outlets, including at NewYorkPops.org and CarnegieHall.org. Proceeds raised by the event will benefit the orchestra and its PopsEd music-education programs.

The show will be followed by a dinner dance that will be held at the Mandarin Oriental New York.

The concert’s name is taken from the title of Davis’ 2013 autobiography. The Soundtrack of Our Lives also was the name of a 2017 documentary based on the book.

