The Eagles Don Henley Questioned in Court Over 1980 Arrest

Don Henley had to reflect on a past arrest, bringing decades-old charges back in the limelight. The court questioned The Eagles frontman in an unrelated trial.

Videos by American Songwriter

Henley testified in a trial around the reported unauthorized sale of song lyrics. The lyrics are for two of The Eagles classics, specifically “Hotel California” as well as “Life In The Fast Lane.” Both estimated to be worth $1 million in total.

Prosecutors questioned Henley about his 1980 arrest. According to NME, the prosecution aimed to cut the defense’s legs from under them. The defense team likely would try to poke holes in Henley’s character. It was the prosecution’s aim to get ahead of them.

The 1980 charge involved a teenage sex worker who overdosed at Henley’s California home. He claims he didn’t know her age. He also denies that anything happened between the two of them. Henley said he hired the sex worker because he was going through a depressive episode. At the time, The Eagles had broken up.

“I don’t remember the anatomical details, but I know there was no sex,” he said. According to Henley, the two ended up talking about their perspective problems. For Henley, he was having a tough time adjusting to his new normal in a post-Eagles landscape.

Don Henley Regrets That Day

The two also took a lot of cocaine together. Henley regrets what happened that day. He wished that he could do things differently.

“I wanted to forget about everything that was happening with the band, and I made a poor decision which I regret to this day,” he said. “I’ve had to live with it for 44 years. I’m still living with it today, in this courtroom.”

Henley ended up pleading no contest. Authorities charged him with a misdemeanour for the drugs. Authorities sentenced him to a $2,500 fine and probation for “contributing to the delinquency of a minor.”

The trial itself is dredging up the past. It involves the sale of unauthorized sheet music. Three individuals are on trial for the role they allegedly played in sell of the music. According to Henley’s team, Glenn Horowitz, Edward Kosinski and Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame curator Craig Inciardi tried to sell the music lyrics. Henley alleges someone stole the music in the 1970s. The musician had been unable to find the pieces until now.

All three have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy and other charges.

[Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images]