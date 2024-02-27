Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan’s Outlaw Music Festival 2024 Tour Will Feature John Mellencamp, Robert Plant, and More

The upcoming Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan 2024 tour is officially underway, and fans will get even more than performances from the singer/songwriter duo. Supporting acts for this tour will also feature John Mellencamp, Robert Plant, Alison Krauss, Billy Strings, Celisse, Southern Avenue, and Brittney Spencer for specific tour dates.

Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan’s 2024 tour will start on June 21 in Alpharetta, Georgia at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. Unless the pair decide to add tour dates late on, the Outlaw Music Festival Tour is expected to end on September 17 in Buffalo, New York at the Darien Lake Amphitheater.

A presale event for this tour will launch on Live Nation/Ticketmaster on February 28, and fans can use the code “ENERGY” to reserve their spot. An artist presale event is also going to kick off February 27 at 10:00 am EST that fans can sign up for through Nelson’s website.

General on-sale for this tour will launch on March 1 at 10:00 am EST. After the presale events are over, we strongly recommend using Stubhub to buy tickets. When it comes to tours like this that sell out quickly, Stubhub is a top-notch third-party resource for finding legitimate tickets to sold-out shows.

For fans of classic rock and folk, this is not a tour that you will want to miss. Get your tickets before they sell out!

June 21 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^

June 22 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion ^

June 23 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park ^

June 26 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater ^

June 28 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview ^

June 29 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater ^

June 30 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center ^

July 2 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center ^

July 6 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts ^

July 7 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium ^

July 29 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre * &

July 31 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl * &

August 3 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre * &

August 4 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre * &

August 7 – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater * &

August 9 – Spokane, WA – ONE Spokane Stadium * &

August 10 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre * & %

September 6 – Somerset, WI – Somerset Amphitheater * #

September 7 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre * #

September 8 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre * #

September 11 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center * #

September 12 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center * #

September 14 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake * #

September 15 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre * #

September 17 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater * #

^ with Robert Plant, Alison Krauss, and Celisse

* with John Mellencamp

& with Brittney Spencer

% with Billy Strings

# with Southern Avenue

