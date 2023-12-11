Saxon’s Biff Byford Bluntly Opposes KISS Avatars: “I Don’t Think They Should Do It”

Biff Byford, the lead singer of the veteran British heavy metal band Saxon, has weighed in on how he feels about KISS’ recent decision to go virtual. KISS plans to present shows featuring digitally animated avatars, much like the concert experience created by Swedish pop legends ABBA. During a recent interview with the Classic Album Review YouTube show, Byford, who has fronted Saxon since that group’s inception in the late 1970s, admitted that he wasn’t thrilled about a show featuring a virtual KISS.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I don’t think they should do it. [It’s] daft,” Byford said. “I think it works for ABBA because ABBA’s been defunct for years and years and years … And ABBA, they’re pop; they’re not rock. Now if people want to go see an avatar show of them, then fair enough.”

Get your tickets for Sonic Temple with KISS, Tool, Avenge Sevenfold, and more via StubHub, where tickets are fully insured and guaranteed through FanProtect.

[RELATED: Fans React to KISS Being Immortalized as Avatars]

He added that although he hadn’t seen the ABBA show, which is titled ABBA Voyage and is presented at the ABBA Arena in London, he’d been told that “it’s absolutely fantastic.”

Get your tickets for Sonic Temple with KISS, Tool, Avenge Sevenfold, and more via StubHub, where tickets are fully insured and guaranteed through FanProtect. Remember that the pricing may be higher or lower than non-third-party ticketing platforms.

Going Virtual Isn’t Cheap

Byford also pointed out that the cost to develop ABBA’s virtual show was extremely pricey, and a “purpose-built” theater was built specially for the concert experience.

“I don’t know if KISS going do that,” Byford noted. “I think it probably works better when it’s in a place that’s been sort of built and equipped for it, rather than touring.”

Byford went on to explain that he’d seen a touring show that featured a hologram of heavy metal legend Ronnie James Dio, and he felt that the presentation left something to be desired.

“It’s all right but, you know, it wasn’t perfect,” Byford noted. “And wherever you sat in the room, sometimes you wouldn’t see an arm or something … it just wasn’t perfect.”

Byford Not Interested

When the interviewer pointed out that the KISS avatar concert might be just the tip of the iceberg, and that similar shows featuring famous rock bands like The Beatles and The Doors—who have lost key members—might be created in the future, Byford remained uninterested in the prospect.

“To tell you the truth, I don’t really give a s*** whether they do or they don’t really,” he said bluntly. “[Whether it’s The] Beatles or KISS … I probably won’t go. I might go see the ABBA one if they invite me.”

KISS introduced its plan to continue as a virtual performing entity during the final show of the band’s End of the Road farewell tour, on December 2 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. In a promo video, the veteran rockers revealed that the band members wore motion-capture suits so that their digital avatars could be created. The new show is being put together with the help of the George Luca-founded Industrial Light & Magic company and Pophouse Entertainment Group, the Swedish company behind the ABBA Voyage show.

Meanwhile, Saxon will be releasing a new studio album titled Hell, Fire and Damnation on January 19, 2024. It can be pre-ordered now.