Sarah McLachlan Announces 2024 Fumbling Towards Ecstasy 30th Anniversary Tour

Sarah McLachlan announced today that she’ll be embarking on a 2024 tour in celebration of the 30th anniversary of her iconic album Fumbling Towards Ecstasy.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Grammy and Juno Award-winning singer/songwriter will be bringing along indie folkstress Feist and Canadian folk-popper Allison Russell in the support slot on select dates, promising a night of ethereal vibes and compelling storytelling that fans are not going to want to miss.

The Fumbling Towards Ecstasy 30th Anniversary Tour kicks off in Seattle, WA on May 25 before gracing the West Coast, Midwest, East Coast, and South with a flurry of dates and finally wrapping on July 6 in Sugar Land, TX. Full tour routing is below, so check and see if McLachlan and co. are coming to a stage near you!

An exclusive Citi Presale for cardmembers begins Tuesday, December 12, and General Onsale begins Friday, December 15 at 12 PM local time. Tickets will be available via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

This tour is not to be missed for longtime fans of McLachlan, who stated via press release, “I think it’s interesting as an artist or as a human for that matter, to be able to go back and look at a postcard of a time in your life and reflect on it […] I think this tour is going to be a real walk down memory lane for me, and I’m hoping that my audience, many of whom have been with me for 30 years, will also be able to go back in time with me.”

The Fumbling Towards Ecstasy 30th Anniversary Tour will see McLachlan playing the eponymous album in its entirety, including such hits as “Possession,” “Hold On,” “Ice Cream,” and “Good Enough.” As if that weren’t enough, $1 per ticket will be donated to the Sarah McLachlan School of Music, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing music education to youths with barriers to access.

McLachlan’s fans have been waiting a long time to see the legendary singer/songwriter revive this material, and tickets are sure to go quickly. Get yours now via StubHub before it’s too late!

Sat May 25 – Seattle, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery +

Sun May 26 – Seattle, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery +

Tue May 28 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater +

Thu May 30 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre *+

Fri May 31 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl +

Sat Jun 01– Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs +

Sun Jun 02 – San Diego, CA – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park +

Tue Jun 04 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre +

Thu Jun 06 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre +

Fri Jun 07 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

Sun Jun 09 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre +

Mon Jun 10 – Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park +

Tue Jun 11 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island +

Thu Jun 13 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill +

Fri Jun 14 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion +

Sun Jun 16 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park +

Tue Jun 18 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark Mainstage Theater +

Wed Jun 19 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage ^

Thu Jun 20 – Laval, QC – Place Bell +

Sat Jun 22 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion +

Sun Jun 23 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater +

Mon Jun 24 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall +

Wed Jun 26 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann +

Thu Jun 27 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion +

Sat Jun 29 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater +

Sun Jun 30 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park +

Tue Jul 02 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP +

Wed Jul 03 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory +

Fri Jul 05 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater +

Sat Jul 06 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre +

*Non-Live Nation Date

+ With Feist

^ With Allison Russell

Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.