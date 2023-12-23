KISS Reveals Date When Digital Avatar Concerts Will Begin

KISS might be done touring, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be onstage for years to come. Recently, the band announced that they would continue as computer-generated avatars. At the time, they didn’t have a timeframe for when the CGI band would debut.

That changed Friday (December 22) when the official KISS X account posted a short trailer for their upcoming CGI avatar shows. The 24-second video gives fans a glimpse of what to expect. Then, it delivers the information many fans have been waiting for. “A show is coming” in 2027. That means fans have three years to wait for the band’s avatars to take the stage. Additionally, it gives the band and their partners time to tweak and perfect the show.

The band announced their new digitized form during their final concert at Madison Square Garden in New York earlier this month. After they closed their set, a video showing the new KISS avatars played for the assembled fans.

The band is working with the Swedish company Pophouse Entertainment Group, which also produced digital concerts for ABBA. However, KISS is the first band from the United States to get the avatar treatment.

“We can be forever young and forever iconic by taking us to places we’ve never dreamed of before,” Simmons said of the band’s new era. “The technology is going to make Paul [Stanley] jump higher than he’s ever done before.”

Said frontman Stanley, “What we’ve accomplished has been amazing, but it’s not enough. The band deserves to live on because the band is bigger than we are. It’s exciting for us to go to the next step and see KISS immortalized.”

Mixed Reactions

Many fans praised KISS for taking the technological leap. However, not everyone was on board. Comments like “You can rock forever, but the core fanbase will be dead in 10-15 years. Get ahold of yourselves,” summed up many fans’ feelings on the future of the band.

“They’re gonna get better,” Simmons said of the avatars. “It’s absolutely amazing. There’s so much being planned, even beyond my comprehension. They’re spending about $200 million to take it to the next step.”

50 years is a long time, and what the future holds is in the making. pic.twitter.com/3vvo5JNExf — KISS (@kiss) December 22, 2023

