Ariana Grande Inks Deal With Demi Lovato’s Manager After Leaving Scooter Braun

Ariana Grande has officially found new management. The singer has reportedly inked a deal with Demi Lovato’s current manager Brandon Creed. This news comes after Grande parted with her long time manager Scooter Braun.

Grande has been a part of HYBE and with Braun since 2013 when she released her hit album Yours Truly. It marks a big shake-up for the artist. A source close to Grande told Billboard, “[Ariana] likes that [Brandon] understands her on a different level and between acting and music, she has a lot coming up and is excited to have found a new support system to help her execute her plans.”

Grande reportedly believes that Creed is the perfect person to help push her career forward. The artist reportedly has a lot of plans for the future, which she’s already shared with Creed.

“She wants the focus to be her art and he puts her artistry and vision before anything else,” another source said. “He is the perfect person to help her execute her visions for this next chapter of her life and career.”

This news comes after Grande reportedly left Braun in the dust. It had been rumored that the artist was staying with Braun and HYBE, but Grande’s team released a statement that this was not the case. A source close to Grande explained the situation to Variety.

“Scooter’s team is spinning the story. Ariana is leaving both Scooter and HYBE. There is absolutely no truth to her staying,” the source told the outlet. “They are friendly but she’s outgrown him and is excited to go in a different direction. Yes, there are negotiations [with Braun] happening because of contracts. But this is her choice. It’s time for something new.”

Grande isn’t the only one whose left Braun with Justin Bieber and other artists also parting ways. According to NBC, it’s all due to Braun taking on a new role at the company.

“All of Scooter Braun’s clients are under contract and negotiations have been going on for several months as Scooter steps into his larger role as Hybe America CEO,” the source told NBC News. “People are spreading rumors based on what they know but they are off.”

[Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Billboard]