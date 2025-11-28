Launching his career during the early 1960s, Jackson Browne sold over 30 million albums and released hit songs like “Running on Empty” and “Fishin’ in the Dark.” Recording his last album, Downhill from Everywhere, back in 2021, Browne recently made headlines. But sadly, it had nothing to do with his career. The singer announced the passing of his son, Ethan Browne, who passed away at 52.

While grieving the loss of his son, Browne took a moment to share the heartbreaking news with fans. Posting a message on Facebook, he wrote, “It is with deep sorrow that we share that on the morning of November 25, 2025, Ethan Browne, the son of Jackson Browne and Phyllis Major, was found unresponsive in his home and has passed away.”

With fans offering Browne their support, the singer added, “We ask for privacy and respect for the family during this difficult time. No further details are available at this moment.”

Jackson Browne Explains How Fatherhood Saved His Life

Much like his father, Ethan hoped to create a career in the entertainment industry. But instead of a singer, Ethan set his attention to the silver screen. Wanting to be a Hollywood actor, Ethan appeared in films like Hackers and Raising Helen.

Sadly, the Browne family has been rocked by tragedy in the past. Back in 1996, Browne mourned the passing of his wife, Phyllis Major. Married only a year before, authorities ruled her death a suicide from consuming a large amount of barbiturates.

Becoming a single father, Browne once admitted that fatherhood helped save his life. Speaking with Route Magazine in 2021, he said, “I only had two things that I hoped I could fit together: being a songwriter and a father. And I looked at it like this, if I have to only be a father, I hope I’ll know it, and just do that.”

Since sharing the news of Ethan’s passing, Browne decided to take a break from social media, using the time to remember the life of his son. Though releasing no other statement, Browne’s message made one thing clear – his son’s spirit will continue to live on in the lives he touched.

