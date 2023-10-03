Watch the Foo Fighters Cover Led Zeppelin’s Iconic “Stairway to Heaven” During Their Ohana Festival Set

Dave Grohl might be one of the most wholesome guys in rock ‘n’ roll today. Over the years, he’s brought young fans on stage to perform, performed while severely injured, and went above and beyond to ensure everyone has a good time at shows. Over the weekend, Grohl went the extra mile again when a medical emergency brought the Foo Fighters‘ set to a halt.

During Foo Fighters’ headlining set, Grohl had to fill time while an audience member received medical attention. “Should I stop playing while you take care of that?” Grohl asked. After a beat, he said, “Go take care of that, I’ll play something while you do that,” and tossed his guitar pick.

That “something” ended up being the Led Zeppelin classic “Stairway to Heaven.”

As Grohl began making his way through the familiar fingerstyle intro, the crowd erupted in applause. After a few bars, Grohl said, “Did you figure that shit out or do I have to play fuckin’ ‘Stairway to Heaven’? Because I’ll fuckin’ play this motherfucker.”

The Foo Fighters frontman said he’d play the entire song if he had to. However, that wasn’t the case. Grohl and company made it through the first verse. Then he inquired, “Can I play a Foo Fighters song now? What the fuck are we doing?”

After getting confirmation that the situation in the crowd was under control, Grohl said, “Thank God, because that’s a fuckin’ long-ass song, you know that right?”

Having a bit of fun with the crowd, Grohl shared his critique of the Zeppelin classic. “It gets awkward when it speeds up. It’s like you’re making out and all the sudden it speeds up and you’re like, ‘What do I do with my girlfriend at this fuckin’ dance now?’”

Finally, Grohl and the band had the green light to finish their set. They closed the festival with “Best of You” followed by the fan favorite “Everlong.”

Fans can see more of the Foo Fighters’ stage antics on the Everything or Nothing at All 2024 Tour. The trek kicks off on July 17, 2024, at Citi Field in Queens, New York. Tickets for the tour are currently on sale.

Photo by Barry Brecheisen/WireImage via Getty Images