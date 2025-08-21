“Sometimes the Grief Will Sneak Up”: Rory Feek Breaks Down After Discovering a Valentine’s Day Note From Late Wife Joey

While exploring a career in country music, Rory Feek found more than love when he met Joey Feek. Besides marrying in 2002, the couple went on to create the duet Joey + Rory. Together, the couple recorded eight studio albums, with their last, Hymns That Are Important to Us, releasing in 2016. Sadly, that same year, Joey passed away from cervical cancer. Nearly a decade later, Rory recently stumbled upon an old Valentine’s Day card gifted to him from his late wife.

Sharing a video of him looking at the card, Rory couldn’t fight the emotions that came over him. Missing his late wife, the singer wrote in the caption, “Getting over the loss of beloved loved one is never easy. Sometimes the grief will sneak up and overcome you when you least expect it.”

Although posting the video on Wednesday, Rory admitted it was filmed back in 2021. “We filmed this video just before Valentine’s Day in 2021, here in the farmhouse of me looking for and finding the last card and words Joey wrote me before she passed away in 2016.” He continued, “Although it had been five years since she had been gone, in my heart, it still felt like yesterday.”

Rory Feek Channels His Loss In “Me & The Blues”

As for the song, “Me & the Blues”, Rory recalled bringing the lyrics to life when he moved away from Nashville. “The song is an old one that I’d written with Max D. Barnes twenty years before, when I first bought the old farmhouse and was struggling, wondering if I’d made a mistake to move so far from Nashville the friends and life we’d had before.”

With Rory following his heart, it seemed to work out for the singer. Always missing his late wife, the singer found love once again when introduced to his daughter’s teacher, Rebecca. The two married in Montana in July 2024.

Sharing his pain with fans, many commented on the post, revealing their own struggles with the loss of a loved one. “My husband died 5 years ago. I still cry many times….No matter the joys of life, somehow we will never be the same again…”

Through grief and memory, Rory continued to honor Joey’s legacy while reminding fans that love, in all its forms, truly endures.

