Songs You Didn’t Know John Deacon Wrote for Queen

When we first think of Queen, we immediately think of Freddie Mercury, of course. Then we think of guitarist Brian May. Then enigmatic drummer Roger Taylor. But sometimes the quiet guy in the band is the secret weapon. The hidden gem. John Deacon may be the least-known member of Queen, but he’s responsible for writing their biggest-selling song, along with a few others. And he’s responsible for pushing the band’s sound into a more groove-oriented, danceable space.

He met Roger Taylor and Brian May at a disco—ironic, considering he would go on to write “Another One Bites the Dust.” In addition to the following three hits for the band that he wrote on his own, Deacon co-wrote “Under Pressure” with the rest of Queen (and David Bowie) and the mid-’80s anthem “One Vision,” also with his Queen bandmates.

John Deacon was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with Queen in 2001, and into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2003.

1. “You’re My Best Friend” (1975)

Queen released A Night at the Opera in 1975. “You’re My Best Friend” was the third single (the first being “Bohemian Rhapsody”) Deacon wrote this song for his wife, who he married the same year A Night at the Opera was released. And that’s Deacon heard playing the Wurlitzer electric piano on the track.

The song went Top 10 in the UK and Top 20 in the United States, and has held a lasting cultural impact—it’s even appeared in both The Simpsons and Family Guy .

Oh, you’re the best friend that I ever had

I’ve been with you such a long time

You’re my sunshine and I want you to know

That my feelings are true

I really love you

Oh, you’re my best friend.

2. “I Want to Break Free” (1984)

The interesting thing about “I Want to Break Free” is how much controversy it produced. “Interesting” because it’s essentially a song about freedom.

The music video for the song parodies Coronation Street, a long running, guilty-pleasure UK soap for the working class. That’s not the controversy, though. In the video, the band dressed in drag. It was Roger Taylor’s idea. During live performances Freddie Mercury would wear a wig and fake breasts. Once, at a gig in Rio, the fans turned on him, pelting the singer with beer cans and trash.

“I Want to Break Free” appears on the album The Works. It was the follow-up single to “Radio Ga Ga.” The solo isn’t played by Brian May, but session musician Fred Mandel who plays a keyboard solo using a Roland Jupiter-8 synth—although it does sound very “Brian May.”

The video and song were well received in the UK, but Queen’s drag performance in the video caused controversy in the United States—a song about freedom causing controversy in the “Land of the Free!”

This song and its controversy are still sadly relevant today. Drag dates back to Shakespeare (at least), but in the United States, state legislatures continue to write laws banning drag performance.

I want to break free from your lies

You’re so self-satisfied, I don’t need you

I’ve got to break free

3. “Another One Bites the Dust” (1980)

Queen’s best-selling song, “Another One Bites the Dust” was the second single released from The Game album. The disco bass line was inspired by “Good Times” by Chic, while Brian May’s guitar part took inspiration from Chic’s Nile Rodgers’ famous “chucking” guitar style. Drummer Roger Taylor wasn’t a fan of the dance track, and created a drum loop for it out of protest.

Michael Jackson convinced Freddie Mercury the band needed something people could dance to. Deacon’s love of soul music ultimately led to this funky jam, which features a mobster theme for its lyrics.

“Another One Bites the Dust” was No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 for three weeks. It was the single with the longest run in the Top 10 in 1980. The hit won an American Music Award for Favorite Rock Song, as well as a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal.

The song was also placed in early cuts of the smash movie sequel Rocky III, but Sylvester Stallone couldn’t secure the rights and he commissioned American band Survivor to write “Eye of the Tiger.” (So if it wasn’t for Queen, the phenomenon that was “Eye of the Tiger” wouldn’t exist!)

“Another One Bites the Dust” joins “We Are the Champions” and “We Will Rock You” as ubiquitous sports arena anthems around the world.

Steve walks warily down the street

With the brim pulled way down low

Ain’t no sound but the sound of his feet

Machine guns ready to go.



Are you ready? (Hey!)

Are you ready for this?

Are you hanging on the edge of your seat?

Out of the doorway the bullets rip

To the sound of the beat, yeah!

Photo by Express Newspapers/Getty Images