Ever since the wardrobe malfunction seen around the world, Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake have been intertwined. And while their relationship goes back even further than that (the two were friends prior and on tour together), their names will forever be linked to that Superbowl performance.

It seems highly unlikely that the two would want to make headlines again with a musical collaboration. But slim chances are when ChatGPT shines. We turned to the artificial intelligence system to write a new song in the styles of Timberlake and Jackson, check out the results below.

“For You All Night”

(Verse 1 – Janet)

Janet:

Boy, I’ve been waiting for you all night

In this neon city, where the stars shine so bright

I’ve got that rhythm in my heart, and I can’t let go

Dancing in the moonlight, we’ll steal the show

(Verse 2 – Justin)

Justin:

Girl, you’ve got me spellbound with your moves so fine

Underneath the city lights, your eyes are like a sign

I can’t resist your charm, the way you groove and sway

Let’s make this moment last, don’t let it slip away

(Chorus – Both)

Janet:

Together, we’re unstoppable, a perfect blend

Justin:

Our chemistry’s electric, can’t pretend

Janet:

With you by my side, there’s nothing we can’t do

Justin:

Janet, I’m so glad I found you

(Verse 3 – Janet)

Janet:

I’m in control, and I’ll take the lead

Justin:

I’ll follow your steps, you’re all that I need

Janet:

In this dance of love, we’re a symphony

Justin:

The music of our hearts, a perfect harmony

(Chorus – Both)

Janet:

Together, we’re unstoppable, a perfect blend

Justin:

Our chemistry’s electric, can’t pretend

Janet:

With you by my side, there’s nothing we can’t do

Justin:

Janet, I’m so glad I found you

(Bridge – Janet)

Janet:

We’ll groove to the rhythm, take it nice and slow

Justin:

In this city of dreams, let our love story grow

(Bridge – Justin)

Justin:

With every move we make, every breath we share

Janet:

We’ll set the night on fire, we make a perfect pair

(Chorus – Both)

Janet:

Together, we’re unstoppable, a perfect blend

Justin:

Our chemistry’s electric, can’t pretend

Janet:

With you by my side, there’s nothing we can’t do

Justin:

Janet, I’m so glad I found you

(Outro – Both)

Janet:

In this duet of love, we’re two hearts in sync

Justin:

Hand in hand, forever, we’ll swim and sink

Janet:

No matter where we go, our love will see us through

Justin:

Janet, I’m so glad I found you

Final Thoughts

In a flash, it’s easy to picture Justin and Janet onstage, sweat beading from their brows as they dance. It’s unfortunate that a mishap at the Super Bowl some 20 years ago, in a way, ruined the chances of further collaborations between the two pop music icons. But at least we have “For You All Night” to help us cope with the loss.

