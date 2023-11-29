Check Out This AI-Generated John Prine and Jimmy Buffett Collaboration

Were there ever two songwriters more effective than Jimmy Buffett and John Prine? Regardless of what anyone thought about their songs or their lyrics, listeners knew what each artist was all about. Folk poetry in the case of Prine and beach bum bliss in the case of Buffett.

Videos by American Songwriter

Sadly, though, the two never collaborated on any songs. To get a sense of what a combination of Prine and Buffet’s songwriting would be like, we prompted ChatGPT to merge the two legends together. Find what it came up with below.

[RELATED: Behind the Song: “Angel from Montgomery” by John Prine]

“A Real Good Time”

(Verse 1 – John Prine)

Well, I woke up this mornin’, the sun in my eyes,

In this old beachside town, under clear blue skies.

I stumbled on a tiki bar, by the ocean’s shore,

With my old friend Jimmy, ain’t seen him in years before.

(Verse 2 – Jimmy Buffett)

I said, “John, it’s been so long, where you been hidin’ out?”

He grinned and said, “Jimmy, I’ve been ramblin’ ’round, no doubt.

But I heard your songs on the radio, they take me to the keys,

So I thought I’d come on down, and feel that island breeze.”

(Chorus – Both)

Well, we’re sippin’ on some margaritas, with salt and a lime,

Singin’ tunes and tellin’ stories, havin’ a real good time.

In this duet by the sea, under the setting sun,

John Prine and Jimmy Buffett, two troubadours as one.

(Verse 3 – John Prine)

I said, “Jimmy, you’re the pirate, sailin’ the seven seas,

With your tales of treasure islands, and those coconut trees.

But I’ve been walkin’ on that lonesome highway, long and far,

Singin’ ’bout life’s little moments, in the backseat of my car.”

(Verse 4 – Jimmy Buffett)

He said, “John, you’re the storyteller, with a heart so true,

Paintin’ pictures with your words, like only you can do.

I’ve been searchin’ for that lost shaker of salt, it’s true,

But your songs remind me of the simple joys, and the love I once knew.”

(Chorus – Both)

Well, we’re sippin’ on some margaritas, with salt and a lime,

Singin’ tunes and tellin’ stories, havin’ a real good time.

In this duet by the sea, under the setting sun,

John Prine and Jimmy Buffett, two troubadours as one.

(Bridge – John Prine)

As the waves crash on the shore, and the stars begin to shine,

I feel like we’ve found a paradise, in this moment so divine.

So let’s keep on singin’, my old friend, and let our voices soar,

With the spirit of the Gulf Coast, and the heart of troubadours.

(Chorus – Both)

Well, we’re sippin’ on some margaritas, with salt and a lime,

Singin’ tunes and tellin’ stories, havin’ a real good time.

In this duet by the sea, under the setting sun,

John Prine and Jimmy Buffett, two troubadours as one.

(Outro – Jimmy Buffett)

So, here’s to the moments, and the songs we share,

In this beachside bar, with the salt in the air.

With John Prine by my side, and the ocean’s gentle hum,

We’ll keep on singin’ our stories, till the morning sun does come.

Final Thoughts

Purists may complain that this song isn’t at all like what the two would have written together. And let us say that, of course, the two would likely have come up with something more complex. But AI is a funny thing. You never know what it might inspire, whether it’s a new idea or even a simple smile. With this exercise, we had “A Real Good Time” imagining what could have been and we hope you did too.

Photo by John Shearer/WireImage for New Line Cinema