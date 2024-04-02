Top 3 Queen Songs Written By Roger Taylor

While Freddie Mercury was tasked with writing most of Queen’s discography, he made way for his bandmates to get a credit or two across the band’s tenure.

Roger Taylor had several successful songwriting bouts, penning a few of Queen’s biggest hits. Find the list of, what we believe, to be Taylor’s finest songwriting moments, below.

1. “Radio Ga Ga”

We’re starting our list strongly with “Radio Ga Ga.” This track is not just one of Taylor’s shining moments, but also one of Queen’s signature songs. The seemingly nonsensical lyrics upon first listen, evolve into something far more consequential on the second or third pass. By the time Queen released this song, the MTV-era was looming and radio being king was soon to be a moot point. Thanks to Taylor, Queen got the jump on protesting the movement, which we’re sure many stalwarts of classic rock would tend to agree with.

So don’t become some background noise

A backdrop for the girls and boys

Who just don’t know, or just don’t care

And just complain when you’re not there

You had your time, you had the power

You’ve yet to have your finest hour

Radio

2. “These Are the Days of Our Lives”

This track was written toward the end of Mercury’s life. With that in mind, the lyrics about reminiscing on your younger years read less like a comforting feeling and more like a eulogy. Those are the days of our lives / The bad things in life were so few / Those days are all gone now but one thing is true / When I look and I find I still love you, Taylor’s poignant lyrics read.

These are the days of our lives

They’ve flown in the swiftness of time

These days are all gone now but some things remain

When I look and I find, no change

3. “I’m in Love With My Car”

There have been many rock n’ roll songs about the love of heavy machinery. Taylor gets his taste in “I’m in Love With My Car.” The drummer took on lead vocals for this track, impressing with his gruff voice. Getting his sonic ode to his car out in the world was so important to Taylor that he hid in a cupboard until Mercury agreed to release this song alongside “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

When I’m holding your wheel

All I hear is your gear

When my hand’s on your grease gun

Oh it’s like a disease, son

I’m in love with my car

Got to feel for my automobile

Get a grip on my boy racer roll bar

Such a thrill when your radials squeal

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)