4 Rock Songs that Were Penned by Drummers

Often, the frontmen of rock bands are the ones that get all the credit. Most of the time, it’s well deserved. They often do a lot of the songwriting, given they will be the ones out front, singing the songs. Nevertheless, there have been a few instances when another member of the band steps up and pens a stellar track. In the case of the four songs below, it was a drummer who had a stroke of genius.

“Radio Ga Ga,” Queen

If you’ve ever had Queen‘s anthemic “Radio Ga Ga” stuck in your head, you have Roger Taylor to thank. The drummer contributed quite a few songwriting bouts to the iconic rock band, but few had the same impact as “Radio Ga Ga.” Taylor crafted a chorus that couldn’t live anywhere else but a packed stadium. Moreover, the rhythm section of the song is deeply distinctive and rousing, naturally.

“Everybody Hurts,” R.E.M.

R.E.M.‘s “Everybody Hurts” is on the quick draw for anyone going through tough times. The catharsis one feels when they hear Michael Stipe sing on the chorus of this song is bar none. Drummer Bill Berry played a large role in penning this song. In fact, he made many songwriting contributions to the accompanying album Automatic for the People as well.

“Blitzkrieg Bop,” Ramones

Tommy Ramone is the genius behind the Ramones‘ chant-heavy track, “Blitzkrieg Bop.” One could probably guess a drummer was behind the song given how driving the beat is. On top of the hammering drum line, “Blitzkrieg Bop” has one of the most memorable opening refrains in rock history.

“Moby Dick,” Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin‘s “Moby Dick” was born out of a tape of drummer John Bonham messing around in the studio. Though it was guitarist Jimmy Page who would eventually give the song shape, it’s Bonham’s raw musicianship that acted as the first spark of inspiration. The drumline in the final product gives us a little bit of insight into how combustive that original tape must have been.

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images