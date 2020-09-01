Sondheim. Besides being the name of one of our greatest living songwriters, it’s also a symbol for greatness as a songwriter for musical theater. A legend among legends, his name resounds among older songwriters the same way the name Johnny Mercer once did. As in, “Yeah, he’s a good songwriter, but he’s no Johnny Mercer.”



These days it’s, “Yeah, he’s good, but he’s no Sondheim.”



The symbology of the name isn’t random. Like Mercer, Sondheim earned this distinction from decades – more than six now – of exceptional, brave, remarkable songwriting. He wrote his first musical – lyrics and music – when he was in college, and his first professional show in 1954, called Saturday Night, which for many reasons was not produced. It was in 1955 that he got his first big break – an enormous one – to write lyrics for West Side Story, with music by the legendary Leonard Bernstein.



That was followed by Gypsy, for which he wrote lyrics with music by Jule Styne. After that, with one exception, he wrote both words and music. He never stopped writing, to this day, and he is 90 now. He’s created a vast amount and range of musicals, including A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Follies, Company, Anyone Can Whistle, Pacific Overtures, Sweeney Todd, A Little Night Music, Sunday In The Park with George, Merrily We Roll Along and many others.



(That one exception for which he went back to writing lyrics only was in 1964 when he agreed to write lyrics for Do I Hear A Waltz? with music by Richard Rodgers. Originally Rodgers was set to write it with famous partner, but Hammerstein died, and Sondheim got the job. He was honored to work with the great Richard Rodgers, but never again wrote only lyrics for a show.)



So equating his name with true greatness in songwriting makes sense, as he has nearly seven decades of exceptional work behind that name. Many of his musicals were not hits, though many were. Such is the nature of the American musical theater, and the fluctuating enthusiasms of Broadway. But all were exceptional, and in different ways.



As Sondheim lovers know, the success or failure of any show never varnished his greatness as a songwriter. He’s been writing remarkable songs since Eisenhower was president, and has never stopped for long. His work has not only been great, it’s been unprecedented. With great knowledge and reverence for the traditions and history of musical theater, more than any other single songwriter, Sondheim had consistently expanded the form itself, changing the idea of what a musical is, what content is suitable, how songs should be used to further narrative, and myriad other aspects.

He’s written two volumes of books about song. The first was Finishing the Hat, followed by Look, I Made A Hat! Both are ostensibly collections of all his lyrics. But what makes them priceless in terms of songwriting edification is that, in addition to his own lyrics and intricate ideas about his own songs, there’s also a profusion of what he calls “attendant comments, amplifications, dogmas, harangues, digressions, anecdotes, and miscellany.”



These are his singular opinions, ideas, pet-peeves, revelations and more all specifically aimed at the art and science of lyric writing and songwriting in general.



The other great treat these volumes offer is Sondheim’s survey of the work of the legendary songwriters of musicals, which often is quite critical for a host of reasons. Even Hammerstein, who was Sondheim’s mentor and friend, receives this treatment. (Which, when applied to famous songs, is fascinating.)



All of which might come across as extreme and unnecessarily snarky, except for the fact that he’s just as harshly critical of his own lyrics as he is of those written by others.

Some of his criticisms concern ideas about songwriting which don’t apply to songs not belonging to musicals, and others are based on premises which might seem irrelevant to your own songwriting. But all of it, regardless of how relatable to one’s own work it might be, is useful. It’s also utterly engrossing in that it gives you great insight into the mind of one of the great songwriters.



Much of it is brilliant, simple and practical advice. Keep in mind Sondheim did not write or intend to write popular songs. These are all songs from musical theater shows, so there is a different set of criteria for what they must accomplish. But even if you never write songs for a musical, it is all instructive for any songwriter to recognize how wide this spectrum of concerns is. It can’t help but expand a songwriter’s thinking about all aspects of writing songs.



An extreme example is his own criticism of his lyrics from the West Side Story song I Feel Pretty,” sung by the lead character Maria (played by Natalie Wood in the movie, though not sung by her. She would sing, but her singing wasn’t deemed good enough, and her vocals on songs were dubbed by Marni Nixon, who also dubbed the vocals of many stars singing in many films.)

Over the years, Sondheim has said many times he disliked the song because the diction he used didn’t match the character of Maria, especially the line. “it’s alarming how charming I feel.”



“The diction is just out of character,” Sondheim said in 1975. “It was my first show, and I wanted to show off that I could rhyme. And can you imagine? She’s a Puerto Rican girl who just arrived in this country and she should sing in street poetry, and not literary poetry.”



He said that he didn’t notice how wrong the lyric was until he heard it sung in one of the first performances. “I felt mortified,” he said. “Because that is not the character, that is the writer at work. When she sang that line, I would just put my head under my wing and pretend I’m not there.”



This one instance stands as proof that the man is as tough on himself as anyone. As songwriters must be. Those problems we find in other songs – and let’s face them, we all have certain parts of certain songs, even beloved ones, we don’t love – shape our own songwriting expression, and guide every song we write by establishing standards we choose to meet.

Sondheim immediately rewrote the entire lyric from beginning to end with language he felt more appropriate while the show was still in rehearsals. But Bernstein, the producers and others involved loved the song and felt that it worked fine in the show. They did not use his new lyrics.



That in itself is a good lesson for songwriters. Unless you are completely satisfied with every aspect of your song, don’t start playing it for others (unless in a song workshop situation with other songwriters). Because non-songwriters will hear a song only as it is. They have no way of judging any deficiencies if there are any. They hear a song in which all the pieces fit, and the music is good, and nothing seems wrong. Why change it now? You finished it. Write a new one!



They are not the right judges, anymore than a songwriter could visit a new hospital just completed and pass judgment on if it was good enough.



But the songwriter knows. Usually. The songwriter has already made his choices about what works and doesn’t within this one song. Trusting one’s own sense of the song is paramount, because a songwriter can hear it in its fullness. They hear what is there, and what isn’t. Whereas other people hearing a song for the first time – or the first few times – will be moved by all that is good about it, and not focus on weaknesses.



But if there is any part of a song that feels wrong to you, trust that feeling. And change it. Paul Simon referred to these as ‘irritants.’ He applied this to both the songwriting and the production of the song. If there is anything at all which irritates you about the song, remove the irritant.

Natalie Wood, “I Feel Pretty,” from “West Side Story,” with vocals by Marni Nixon.

It sounds simple because it is. But if an aspect of the writing – be it one lyrical line in a verse, or one melodic cadence that feels wrong – trust that. There’s a reason it strikes you that way. Consider that it is the song telling you the problem. Listen to the song, and trust that feeling. Trust that there is a vision within you of the song fully realized. That irritant is often a sign of a flaw in the vision, an imperfection which might be miniscule – one word – yet always sounds wrong. Anything which has that effect should not be ignored. It’s because that one aspect clashes with the finished, realized song that the songwriter can sense.

Also, it’s one of the great blessings of writing songs that you can change them. Where else in life can you identify those irritants that never fail to bother you and remove them forever? It’s not an easy process in life. Nor is it easy often in song, to change one word which already fits. But when you do it, it’s done. Forever.



That example was about using the right diction for a character, and so applies more to a song for a musical than a song written to stand on its own. Yet it’s still relevant in terms of writing in character. Randy Newman is one of the masters of writing in character, and the same thinking applies always. The language must match the character.



Sondheim, though, unlike Randy, also is quite critical of any divergence from traditional songwriting craft. Many of which are ideas which many no longer subscribe to, and consider an artifact from previous generations. Use of real rhymes, for example, is one – as opposed to near, slant or false rhymes – though as he expressed, too many rhymes for the wrong character isn’t desired.



“Sondheim told me ones he didn’t like a false rhyme I used,” Randy Newman said. Asked which one it was, he didn’t remember, “cause they are so many of them, But you know, the way I sing, most people don’t notice it.”)



But as Rodney Crowell, Suzanne Vega and other songwriters have said, the attempt to find a perfect rhyme is always worth making, even if you never find one. The attempt itself can often lead one to a place that never would have reached had they settled already on a false rhyme. Whether or not these concerns seem applicable to your own work, none of them are random. All exist because they enrich and solidify the structure and flow of a song.

“Finishing The Hat,” by Sondheim, his first book.

Another of these aspects which is often ignored but does make a real difference in a lyric is syllabic stress. This is ensuring that when you use a multisyllabic word, such as ‘surrender,’ that the melody places the accent in the right place of the word, as spoken. In ‘surrender,’ that access is on the middle syllable – ‘surrender.’ If you sing it with the accent in the wrong place, it makes the lyric seem forced.



A modern example is Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams,” written and sung by Stevie Nicks. It is a beautiful and beloved song, and though it probably bothers few people, it has a line which stresses the wrong syllable. The line is “When the rain washes you clean, you’ll know…”



The word ‘washes’ stresses the accent on the first syllable, but in this melody it stresses the second syllable: “washes.” Back in Tin Pan Alley days, that would never fly, as the songs were intended to be sung by many singers. When Stevie sings it, or sings anything, of course, it sounds great.



But it is educational for songwriters to understand the traditions of the form. It doesn’t mean you have to follow any of these rules, but they simply expand the pool from which you draw. Because though it didn’t hurt the song in any big way, it does make it a little tougher for the listener to understand that line. Just as true rhymes are not always necessary by any means, when they are used, if they are the right word choice, they bring a solidity to a phrase that nothing else provides.

Another example of poor syllabic stress , though a fairly mild one, is in Lou Reed’s great “Walk On The Wild Side.” And yes, it is a great song, one of his greatest. Clearly, this hasn’t diminished the effect or popularity of the song.



But there is the line: “Went to the Apollo/You should have seen them go, go, go…” He stresses the first syllable of `Apollo’ as “Apollo” when it should be the second syllable, “Apollo.” Is that a problem? He does it in a playful way, and it works. But Sondheim wouldn’t have accepted it.



So both books do offer this kind of craft analysis of every song he wrote, as well as songs by all the greatest lyricists of musicals, those who wrote the standards in the Great American Songbook. Regardless of how relevant his criticisms might seem, it’s a truly great opportunity to understand songwriting from the mind of Stephen Sondheim.



Because in songwriting, there are no rules. Long ago there were many rules as to what a published song must be. But no longer. Yet knowledge of this offers a songwriter a much larger palette to use when writing. Breaking those rules is not only acceptable, it is celebrated. But to do this thing fully, one needs to know the rules first



Remember also that almost all the great songwriters who came in the rock & roll era and essentially rewrote the rules, thus changing the arc of popular songwriting, such as Lennon, McCartney, Dylan, James Taylor, Carole King and the rest – were raised on the songs of that era. When they were diverging from traditional songwriting strictures, they did so knowingly. And all of them to this day have expressed their reverence for the songs of that era. James Taylor recently did his album of standards, while Dylan did three. The last time I interviewed Carole King, two years ago now, she sat down at the piano and played “Hello Young Lovers” by Rodgers & Hammerstein from the musical The King and I. And she exulted at the brilliance of the chords and melodies.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, writer and star of “Hamilton” named the three books he considered the best on songwriting. First on the list was Sondheim’s book.



On a personal note, in my thirty-plus years of interviewing songwriters, much of which was spent working to arrange these interviews, only one songwriter in all that time has written an email to answer my request. It was from Sondheim. 2016. He thanked me for my interest and my kindness in inviting him, but politely declined.



Jack Nicholson & Adam Sandler, “I Feel Pretty” from “Anger Management”

“I am in my 80s now,” he wrote, “and I am working on a new show so I must conserve my energies. I wrote my books so all my ideas are there.”



Of course, I would have preferred a yes. But getting a no directly from Sondheim, that’s something to be cherished forever. And it shows he cares about songwriters learning how to write songs well, and respects our mission. Even so, I wish he’d change his mind.



In the next part of this series, we will bring you more attendant comments, amplifications, dogmas, harangues, digressions, anecdotes, and miscellany from the great Stephen Sondheim.

