When James Taylor emerged in 1970 with remarkably poignant masterpieces of songwriting including “Fire and Rain,” he represented a new kind of American songwriter. For Taylor was, as the world was soon to discover, not only a singularly expressive songwriter but also a wonderful vocalist with a voice of warm resonance and grace, one which […]

To view this content, you must be an American Songwriter Member. Already a Member? Sign In Here. The Benefits of Membership: Subscription to the American Songwriter Print Magazine

Access to all Feature Magazine Content Online

Access to Print Edition Archives

Premium content in our Songwriter U section

Discounts on vinyl, Songwriter services, and other American Songwriter Partners

Exclusive access to members-only contests and giveaways Become a Member Today