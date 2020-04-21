Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Home Features Articles
FeaturesArticlesHome Featured Post

James Taylor: The Past is Present

Paul Zollo

-

When James Taylor emerged in 1970 with remarkably poignant masterpieces of songwriting including “Fire and Rain,” he represented a new kind of American songwriter. For Taylor was, as the world was soon to discover, not only a singularly expressive songwriter but also a wonderful vocalist with a voice of warm resonance and grace, one which […]

To view this content, you must be an American Songwriter Member.

Already a Member? Sign In Here.

The Benefits of Membership:

  • Subscription to the American Songwriter Print Magazine
  • Access to all Feature Magazine Content Online
  • Access to Print Edition Archives
  • Premium content in our Songwriter U section
  • Discounts on vinyl, Songwriter services, and other American Songwriter Partners
  • Exclusive access to members-only contests and giveaways

Become a Member Today

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts