Songwriting Hitmaker Jenna Andrews Inks Management Deal With Milk & Honey

Jenna Andrews is in the moment. With such a songwriting pedigree as BTS’ “Butter,” “Dynamite,” and new release “Permission to Dance,” the Calgary-born songwriter has officially inked a management deal with Milk & Honey and will be managed by founder/CEO Lucas Keller, general manager Nic Warner, and manager Chad Wes.

Last year, Andrews also co-wrote New Zealand pop artist Benee’s massive worldwide hit “Supalonely.” In her decade of songwriting, she also boasts collaborations with Drake, Jennifer Lopez, Little Mix, and Jessie J, as well as with many of pop music’s titan writer-producers, from Max Martin to Diplo to DJ Mustard.

“Jenna’s past year has been a tour de force, and we look forward to matching her ambition and really working to reach new heights,” Keller shares in a press statement. “Her energy, passion, and talent is unmatched, and we have big plans going into 2022.”

Andrews adds, “I have been such a big fan of everyone over at Milk & Honey for such a long time and love their energy, hustle, and dedication to their clients. It really felt like having them manage me was the perfect fit going into this next chapter of my career.”

Andrews’ songwriting journey began when she was five years old, and her parents bought her a tiny piano. From there, she “would teach myself to play songs,” she recently told Songwriter Universe. She was off to the races from there, and her mother quickly “started to put me in piano and vocal lessons. It consumed me at that age…it’s all that I wanted to do.”

Much later, Andrews signed an artist deal with Island Def Jam Records, issuing an EP. She was dropped from the label, but her story was far from over. She quickly shifted into songwriting for other artists and A&R development—her current clients include Lennon Stella.

“Being a songwriter in the music industry is really hard. It’s hard to get paid and get credit as a songwriter. It’s tough because you can see a song stream half a billion times, and [the songwriter royalties can still be small]. So at the end of the day, you almost have to have a hit every year to make a great living as a songwriter,” she reflected. “So I thought…how do I monetize what I do, with my skillset? For me, a lot of times when I would go into sessions, I would end up vocal producing the song. I’m a singer and artist, so I would just do it naturally. So I was like…Oh, this is an actual job; you can get paid for vocal production. So that’s where it started, on the vocal production side.”

Andrews also hosts the online web series “The Green Room,” formed alongside The Jed Foundation, a nonprofit that protects emotional health and prevents suicide for our nation’s teens and young adults, and She Is The Music, a nonprofit organization focused on increasing the number of women working in music, in front of and behind the scenes.