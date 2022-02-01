Sony Music Launches Songwriter Program Supporting Mental Health

Sony Publishing has launched Songwriter Assistance, a program providing its global roster of songwriters and composers with free access to confidential counseling services and wellness resources.

Under the umbrella of Songwriters Forward, a global initiative by Sony “prioritizing transparency and support for our songwriters and composers in all aspects of their development,” Songwriter Assistance will offer 24/7 counseling support via global hotlines, as well as ongoing counseling services for emotional health matters including stress, anxiety, depression, and family/relationship challenges. Songwriters will also have unlimited access to resources for help with researching eldercare and childcare options, budgeting for major life events, and navigating other transitions.

Songwriter Assistance expands upon the Sept. 2021 launch of the Sony Music Entertainment initiative Artist Assistance and is linked to the Songwriter Forward Legacy Unrecouped Balance Program, established by Sony to create new earnings opportunities for legacy songwriters and disregard unrecouped balances for qualifying songwriters.

Dubbed the “Soundtrack of Mental Health” program, Sony hopes Songwriter Assistance can help break any remaining stigma around mental health.

“The importance of wellness cannot be overstated, and with Songwriter Assistance, we look forward to offering a whole new level of care and support,” said John Platt, chairman, and CEO, Sony Music Publishing in a letter he sent to the Sony roster of songwriters to announce the new program.

He added, “We are continuing to expand our support around the evolving needs of songwriters and composers, and we are not done. We are committed to providing you with services that matter.”

Photo: Sony Music Publishing